Maluma is the dom top of our dreams in new shirtless photos for upcoming ‘Don Juan’ album

Maluma is ushering in his Don Juan era with a series of new scorching photos that will bring you to your knees.

After wiping most of his Instagram account at the end of last year, the Colombian singer–whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias–got his more than 62.7 million followers in a frenzy as he shared four new shirtless thirst traps on Thursday.

In the black and white snaps, a brooding Maluma struck a sultry pose while putting his tatted up torso on full display.

Those who were able to gaze past his muscular physique may have noticed the 29-year-old accessorized his Dom Top exterior by sporting braided hair, a bushy beard, and blinged out jewelry. Yes, Sir!

As if to further tease certain members of his fanbase, in two of the photos Maluma held a lit cigar between his lips as the fumes rose above his head. He’s literally smoking hot.

Maluma captioned the slideshow in Spanish: “Respeten los rangos muchachos… Llegó DON JUAN.” For the gringos, this translates to, “respect the ranks boys… Don Juan has arrived.”

Reactions were filled with tons of fire emojis but a few fans managed to compose themselves lone enough to string words together.

“Daddy,” wrote one follower who spoke for many.

“Another day another slay,” added another.

“Papi chulo Juan,” a third commented.

For those who may not be aware by now, Don Juan is the name of Maluma’s upcoming album and with it comes this new roughneck persona. His previous album, 2020’s Papi Juancho, saw the singer sporting a buzz cut and less severe facial expressions.

In addition to the alpha male pics, the singer-songwriter dropped the first track and video off the album entitled La Formula. The infectious track is a collaboration with fellow Latin superstar – and former Mr. Jennifer Lopez – Marc Anthony.

The clip documents the duo recording the song in the studio and illustrates just how much fun they had working together. While the video starts in black and white, about halfway through the footage transitions into color to fully express the joyous mood of the tune.

This is the second time the pair collaborated as Anthony appeared on Maluma’s 2017 single “Felices los 4 (Salsa Version).”

While we’re excited for Maluma’s Don Juan energy, he sadly deleted all the sexiest highlights of his previous incarnations on Instagram. Boo!

Luckily, he kept some of them alive on Twitter & TikTok …