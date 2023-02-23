Maluma flashes his hairy pits and tatted abs in nothing but a towel and now we’re drenched

Maluma is no stranger to flooding basements with his thirst traps, but this time he came prepared.

On Wednesday, the Colombian singer incinerated everyone’s social media scroll with a slideshow of shirtless photos wearing nothing but a very absorbent bath towel. Soak it all in!

After emerging from what had to have been a very hot shower, Maluma showed off his squeaky clean toned and tatted torso while sporting an expression that made you think of all the dirty things you’d let him do to you.

Lovers of armpits also received their just desserts as the “Medillín” singer flashed his hairy underarms with complete abandon.

He continued his tease by taunting fans with a question in Spanish in the caption: “Que harías si nos viéramos en la calle?”, which in English means, “What would you do if we saw each other on the street?” Gurl, there would be riots! Maluma’s 62 million followers were quick to shoot their shot with their suggestive answers in the comments. “What wouldn’t I do to you,” responded one fan. “How do you become a towel?,” asked another. “I’d hang my towel behind yours,” wrote a presumptuous admirer. The singer has been sharing lots of photos again after wiping his Instagram clean earlier this year in anticipation of his upcoming album Don Juan.

Earlier this month, he announced the new record by giving dom top energy with a series of very butch black and white shirtless shots while smoking a cigar. The album’s first track, “La Formula,” is a collaboration with fellow Latin superstar Marc Anthony. The song’s music video documents the recording of the salsa bop with the two men in the studio.

Watch the clip below:

The duo, who previously worked together on Maluma’s 2017 single “Felices los 4 (Salsa Version)”, are set to perform “La Formula” at the Premio Lo Nuestro, the longest running Latin music award show in the U.S. This year’s ceremony takes place tonight in Miami and will be broadcast on live on Univision starting at 7pm ET.

Maluma is up for eight awards with Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Carol G, Carlos Vives, and Sebastian Yatra also scoring multiple nods. Other performers include Gloria Trevi, Paulina Rubio, Prince Royce, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Valentina.

We’re rooting for Maluma, but in the meantime you can groove to the sight of some of his most recent social hits:

