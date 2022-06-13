Maluma takes it all off for the ultimate bathroom selfie

Colombian singing sensation Maluma used a ‘broken heart’ emoji to cover up his latest thirst trap (wouldn’t want to anger Instagram’s all-powerful censors), and it’s an apt choice.

But while some fans will no doubt feel a tad crestfallen that the closest they’ll ever get to the original shot includes a pixelated icon, we’re just happy that the other icon in the photo decided to leave the hotel robe hanging on the wall.

We’re assuming that’s Maluma’s girlfriend, architect Susana Gómez, behind him, but who can never be sure?

Regardless, fans were certainly swooning:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Of course, this isn’t the first time Maluma has shown a little (or a lot of) skin.

Here’s a trip down memory lane:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)