Maluma’s sweaty abs are giving us a heatstroke after revealing his impressive body transformation

Maluma is continuing his tradition of being a thirst trap king.

The 29-year-old has never been shy about flaunting is tatted up physique and appears to have been further embolden since recently showing off the fruits of his labor in the gym.

On Monday, Maluma let us have it with a trio of shirtless shots that highlighted the power of his sweaty toned abs.

Sporting a huge grin and floral swim trunks, the Colombian singer posed near an outdoor shower while enjoying a glass of wine. He captioned the sexy slideshow, “Me sacaste una sonrisa,” which translates to “You made me smile.” We’ll drink to all of that!

Take a sip of Maluma’s intoxicating snaps:

Despite always looking fine as hell, the “Medellín” singer shocked many as he flaunted a dramatic body transformation last week.

Taking to his usual Instagram stomping ground, Maluma shared before and after photos of his shirtless physique as he promoted his upcoming concert tour.

In the first image, Maluma sports less tattoos, blonde locks, and slender build as he plays a game of a ping pong. The follow-up photos showcase the singer with braided hair, more ink, and ridiculously cut washboard abdominals.

He went on to describe his journey to become the “best version of himself.”

“Like many of you, I have also been in not very favorable places and positions, but the message here is that I decided to get out of there and become my best version (a long way to go) but I am still standing and letting my story motivate you to change yours!” read a translation of Maluma’s caption.

“I told them that ⭐️DON JUAN⭐️ is coming and that they were going to see me like never before… THEY HAVE ME HERE STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY!!”

He added: “PS: Infinite thanks to all the people who have helped me in this process, (they know who they are).”

His physical transformation comes as Maluma is set to take the US by storm with the upcoming launch of his Don Juan World Tour. The tour, which will support the pending release of the similarly titled album, will start in Sacramento on August 31st and wind across 30 cities before finishing off in Miami on November 4th.

He also teased new music with a sexy shot of his naked torso while holding a coconut with the words “Coco Loco” across it.

“WHO WANNA TRY MY #COCOLOCO..??” he captioned the shot.

“JUNE 08 SUMMER OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF.”

Until he drops his coco loco, check out more of Maluma’s amazing body of work via his most recent thirsty snaps below: