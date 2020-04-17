Man arrested for murder at Orlando’s historic gay hotel, Parliament House

Orlando police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide at the Parliament House Resort, a historic gay hotel and nightclub.

Courtney Lamar Williams, 28, faces a first-degree murder charge for shooting and killing 37-year-old Ricardo Filmore on April 1. That night, local residents and Parliament House guests reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. Police later discovered Filmore shot and bleeding in a hotel room. Medical examiners pronounced him dead at the scene.

Filmore worked as an employee at the Parliament House, Orlando’s historic gay venue which features several gay bars, a dance club, theatre and hotel rooms for guests. The resort has operated since 1975, and seen a variety of performers over the years including Wilson Phillips, Salt and Peppa, and RuPaul. In recent years, the resort has faced financial issues despite its popularity.