Man attacks Beyoncé’s choreographer with homophobic slurs, tragic striptease

Choreographer Jonte’ Moaning, best known for designing routines for Beyoncé and Janet Jackson, became the target of homophobic harassment this week. A man began shouting racist and homophobic slurs at Moaning before inexplicably performing a striptease.
Moaning posted the video to the social media platform TikTok, only for the service to take it down shortly thereafter. That didn’t stop the video from going viral across other platforms including Twitter.
The footage in question shows Moaning and his friends in a New York City restaurant where a man begins shouting “f*ggot” and “n*gger” at the group, along with several other explicative and incoherent remarks. He then pulls off his tank top, as if to prepare for a fight.
The bizarre actions of the attacker have prompted observers on Twitter to question his true motives.
“Why would you take your shirt off while simultaneously saying hate-filled homophobic words?” wondered user @fomalicious.
“Man, that dudes titties are flapping as much as his gums & his arms are,” noted user @RachelPhelpz.
“The best way to prove you’re not gay, when confronted by a group of men is to remove your clothing and let the gay men see you naked,” observed @Crakeur.
“Take your shirt off to fight a whole group of gay guys? I’m gay i can say it,” said @oathk3eper.
“Meth is a hell of a drug…” commented @napalmgod.
Fortunately, neither Moaning nor any of his friends were physically injured in the attack. We sincerely hope the attacker gets the help he needs as well…whatever that may be.
3 Comments
Chrisk
The guy is either on something and/or needs mental help. Anyone who walks the streets of any major city will run into plenty of these types.
Kangol2
Terrifying, but I’m so glad Moaning and his friends are OK, and that there were people there to intercede. The drugged out, deranged racist homophobe might have stripped off his shirt to make it easier for him fight; it’s a common act that some people who want to fight or wrestle do so that the person they’re fighting with cannot grab their t-shirt. If you’ve ever seen street fighting videos you’ll see the fighters are often shirtless.
ShiningSex
Most homophobics are closeted. Fact!