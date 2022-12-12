Man literally jumps from an airplane to be with his boyfriend in high-flying marriage proposal

A gay couple in Florida have shared photos and video on their Instagram of their unique engagement.

Garo Kiledjian and Todd Jordan Tyler are based in Miami. The men have been together since December 2019.

Last week they went skydiving above Key West. But Garo had a surprise in store for Todd. He arranged for a “Marry Me” banner to be placed on the ground, beneath the skydive drop. Then he jumped first, so he could be waiting on the ground for Todd when he landed.

(Kudos to the parachuters helping the couple and who guide them so well to the correct spot!)

The men both posted photos of videos of the engagement. Swipe through below.

The logistics of love… and skydiving

Garo posted, “Last weekend our lives changed! I finally proposed to the love of my life, @todd.j.tyler …we went skydiving 🪂 and I proposed 💍 once we landed.”

Garo said he was so nervous, he ended up handing the box to Tyler instead of the ring. He also says the whole thing was nearly canceled due to bad weather, leaving him an emotional mess.

“Sooo many things I had to work out logistically (rose petals, sign, photographer) to make sure nothing went wrong! If you hear Todd laughing or saying ‘psycho’ in the background, it’s because he had a proposal set up too for our New Year’s trip to Paris. Photographer, videographer, location; everything already scheduled. Poor guy didn’t know if he should be happy or disappointed that his plans were ruined…I beat him to the punch!”

Todd said, “Garo has asked me to marry him and I’ve wholeheartedly said yes, barely giving him a chance to ask in fact!”

“You know that you’re in the right place when you’ve both bought engagement rings and made fully-fledged proposal plans simultaneously.”

“See, I already planned a proposal with a videographer and photographer in Paris over New Year’s week. He beat me to it! I think it’s the best story I could have asked for. And now, we’ll just do another one in Paris! Spread out the love,” he said.

Meeting and building a life together

Todd was born and raised in Miami and works as an interior designer. Garo was raised in Los Angeles and is the Chief Operating Officer of a clinical research company.

They tell Queerty that they met on December 1, 2019, at an LGBTQ event in South Beach.

“We both had seen each other around Miami before, but on this date, there was a unique spark that glued us together. With the exception of travel for work, we have spent every day together since.

“Our choices to grow with one another have been evident since we connected that day. A loving and growing relationship is an enormous body of work, even in our three years as a couple, we both feel proud of choosing each other fully each day.”

The men say they haven’t made wedding ceremony plans yet, but want to wed in the next 18 to 24 months. They’re currently deciding whether to make it a small and intimate or something bigger.

Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act last week, which made the timing of the engagement particularly topical.

“Both of us are happy that some sanity has come back to protecting equality, not only for us as two men who want to marry but also for interracial couples. It will be a huge relief once the federal protection for same-sex marriage is signed into law,” they said.

“It has been a huge whirlwind of emotions throughout both of our lives, watching from the sidelines as this issue is dangled before us, as individuals and members of the community. We both grew up not believing that we would be able to see this day. Yet here we are at an instrumental time, ready to create a life together which includes the institution of marriage.”

Congratulations, guys!