Man outed to parents after they spot him in Janelle Monáe’s queer-tastic ‘Lipstick Lover’ video

Janelle Monae‘s ‘Lipstick Lover’ video (Photo: YouTube)

In case you missed it, Janelle Monáe dropped a new single last week. “Lipstick Lover” was accompanied by one of the most unapologetically queer music videos we’ve ever seen. Like, ever.

The glorious (NSFW) promo featured Monáe extolling the wonders of same-sex love. You can watch below (it’s age-restricted on YouTube).

Besides the many displays of sapphic love, there’s also a brief scene in which two hot guys smooch.

It turns out one of the guys was not out to his parents but someone alerted them to the video.

“My parents (who I’m not even out to yet) just saw my lil cameo in Janelle Monae’s video where I’m kissing a boy. Y’all…pray for me. It’s about to be a long road ahead 😮‍💨😩” he tweeted.

(Screenshot)

He also posted a link to a clip of the kiss.

Emmanuel, the man in question, is 24 and based in Los Angeles. He works in HR in the tech industry and is a certified personal trainer. On Twitter, he said his parents were “informed through an anonymous tip.”

Queerty reached out to Emmanuel to ask him what his parents said to him.

“Parents said a lot. Called me selfish for the most part,” he said in a message. “I haven’t talked to them about it fully. I’m still panicking.”

Yikes.

Despite this, he has no regrets and had nothing but praise for the video.

“Being involved in that video was everything. Working with Janelle was EVERYTHING. I felt so free on set. The vibes were amazing.”

Janelle Monáe responds

Janelle Monáe was among those to respond to his tweet. She said, “I love you. I’m here for you. Always.”

I love you. I’m here for you. Always. ???? — Janelle Monáe????? (@JanelleMonae) May 16, 2023

Many others also wished him all the best with his folks.

(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Here’s hoping Emmanuel’s mom and dad get over their issues quickly and show some pride for their super-talented son. In the meantime, Emmanuel is grateful for all the support he’s been getting online.