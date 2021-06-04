Man pleads guilty to using Grindr to prey on gay men and commit horrific hate crimes

A man in Dallas, Texas has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in connection with a 2017 scheme to target queer men on Grindr, rob, and assault them.

KSAT News reports that 22-year-old Daniel Jenkins pleaded guilty to five counts including hate crime and hate crime conspiracy.

Jenkins became the fourth man to plead guilty in connection with the crime; his accomplices Michael Atkinson, Daryl Henry and Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon all pled guilty in 2019. They face sentencing this June, while a court will sentence Jenkins this October.

“These defendants brutalized multiple victims, singling them out due to their sexual orientation,” acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said in a statement. “We cannot allow this sort of violence to fester unchecked.”

In 2017, Jenkins and his accomplices plotted together to lure men using a fake profile on Grindr.

When the victims would arrive, the men would pistol whip, beat, and rob the men while shouting homophobic slurs. At least two victims reported getting urinated on and having feces smeared on them, while another reported being sexually assaulted.

The case in question is just one of a number of incidents of assailants using dating apps to target LGBTQ men.

Last year, a man in Lousiana targeted an 18-year-old for torture and murder on Grindr. In 2020, Queerty reported on a similar scheme in New York City, where a man used Grindr to target and lure victims for robbery.

Police have been known to use Grindr to target queer men as well, as in April 2020 when police in Georgia lured men for sex, only to arrest and charge them with violating COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Related: Are you ready for a Grindr TV show? Because it just parked and is walking up.