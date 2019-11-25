Man shares homophobic mom’s secret meatloaf recipe as payback for years of abuse

They say revenge is best served cold, but sometimes it’s better served at 350 degrees fahrenheit.
Tired of his mother’s homophobic abuse, a gay man recently decided to hit her where it really hurts: her secret recipe book. And just in time for Thanksgiving, too!
In a Tumblr post, the man writes: “When I was little my mom’s meatloaf was my favorite food. But ONLY her meatloaf. I didn’t like anyone else’s, and she told me that she would teach me how to make it when I was older. And when I was like 19? She finally taught me, but she told me never to tell anyone else and I was like weird but okay. Anyway, she was super f*cking homophobic and abusive to me when I told her I was gay, so here’s the recipe.”
The Tumblr post was later shared to Reddit, where it has since gone viral. It has also prompted others to exchange their own meatloaf recipes.
“You can buy stovetop stuffing in a breadcrumb can these days,” one person writes. “That’s all I use for the bread portion of a meatloaf anymore.”
“This meatloaf has too much meat in it,” another comments. “The whole point of a meatloaf is to replace as much as possible with oats and breadcrumbs and buttermilk.”
“That seems like a pretty standard meatloaf recipe,” a third person remarks. “What’s the secret?”
Which, of course, is precisely the secret. There is no secret. Mom’s meatloaf is as basic and unoriginal as her homophobia.
17 Comments
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Guarantee that vile crunt uses her religion to “justify” her hatred…
1 Timothy 5:8
“But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.”
mountainmaat
Nice wrap up Graham. heh heh
Creamsicle
No bread crumbs?
Brian
It’s basically a 6 pound hamburger.
OhNoYouDont
What double wide trailer did this recipe come from?
Was that parsley garnish from the dollar store too?
OzJosh
Served with instant mash?
Esscourt
Eeewww… brown mustard in meatloaf??? No thanks, I’ll pass!
Den
That is about the most pedestrian meatloaf recipe I have ever seen. But I hope his mother is upset.
Finely diced onions, mushrooms garlic and peppers sauteed till almost cooked and then added to the meat with the breadcrumbs and eggs are one of my “secrets”. And Hoisin instead of BBQ sauce. And though ground beef and turkey are good, ground beef and ground pork are better.
My mother was similarly upset when I came out (my dad was fine, but I actually have pix of him in drag from his days in the military)…but she worked on it, and came around quickly.
rod815
Now make one and smash it in Her F’n face.
CanadianGuy62
My mom’s meatloaf would beat that, hands down.
BTW, for proper emphasis, “mysteries,” I’m sure you meant, “But only HER meatloaf.” Unless you were trying to say her meatloaf was the only thing of hers that you liked. But, based on your next sentence, it’s safe to assume that’s not what you meant.
And “leftovers if it’s just you?!” Holy Hannah! We cook a one-pound meat loaf and the two of us each have leftovers for lunch the next day. If you’re eating that much meat, get yourself to your doctor for a colonoscopy!!!
That comment makes me think this whole thing is B.S.
Raymundo
The OP said they didn’t like the meatloaf that others made.
1898
4 to 6 pounds of meat???
and “you’ll have leftovers if it’s just you”? ummm yeah i’d kinda hope so with SIX POUNDS of meat in the recipe
anyone who can afford to buy that much meat at one time has too much money to ever be making meatloaf. i call BS on this too
ShowMeGuy
Honey…… who buys raw meat at the dollar store to begin with?
Harvey Pooka
Moral of the story: Don’t piss off the fairies!
Redwavyline
This person has made it clear that they aren’t comfortable with their abuse being splashed over humour sites without their consent or monetary compensation. Also, pretty sure this entire article misgenders them. Their profile pic literally has a non binary flag in it.
ShowMeGuy
“The whole point of a meatloaf is to replace as much as possible with oats and breadcrumbs and buttermilk.”
Seriously? WTFH ! Whoever made that statement must have really sucky assed meatloaf.
Terrycloth
Why would I want to eat a homophobic’s meatloaf. ?
