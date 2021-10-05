Man wonders if he’s gay because he’s never had a girlfriend after being sexually assaulted as a kid

A man has appealed to famed UK columnist Dear Deidre with a pressing question: If he endured sexual assault as a kid, does that make him gay?
“I am a 27-year-old man and I’ve never had a girlfriend because of something that happened when I was 11,” the anonymous man writes. “My 14-year-old cousin was wrestling with me and then he took me to a quiet area. He wrestled me again but this time he pulled down my shorts and pants and sexually assaulted me.”
“I didn’t know what he was doing,” the man continues. “These things weren’t spoken about in my family. As I grew up, I got to understand what it was all about and although I was angry at first, I have wondered if it happened because I did something to provoke him. I now wonder if I’m gay.”
Deidre, ever the wise advisor, offers up her sound counsel.
“You may be gay but your sexuality is a completely separate issue from the fact you were abused as a child,” she observes. “You are a survivor of an assault from an older boy and you did nothing to encourage him. Please believe you are not at fault.”
“You can find support from the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (napac.org.uk) and LGBT Foundation (lgbt.foundation) which supports the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans communities,” she also offers.
Studies continuously have shown there is no link between sexual assault and sexual orientation. LGBTQ people, however, are far likely to suffer sexual assault, and far less likely to report that abuse according to the Human Rights Campaign.
One Comment
Donston
This is a difficult subject. Sexual assault or molestation can definitely help trigger certain developments in the sexuality or gender spectrum, especially paraphiliacs, contradictions, fluidity. And it can help foster insecurities, internalized phobias, gay resentments, misogyny, misandry, mental health struggles. These are things we need to be more real about. And these are things he probably needs to constant with a professional therapist.
As far as if he’s “gay”, no one can answer that for you. Only you know the dimensions of your sexuality. It can be difficult because “sexuality” entails so much: rates and types of arousal, desire, passions, enjoyment, fetish, fluidity, sexual, libido. And it can be difficult to suss out where you are in the gender, sexual, romantic, affection, emotion, commitment spectrum. Once again, therapy might help to assist that. But ultimately, no one can answer these things for you or decide how you will live your life.