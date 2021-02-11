‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media posts

Gina Carano, known for playing the recurring role as galactic ranger Cara Dunne on the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, is officially out of a job. Disney/Lucasfilm fired Carano over a series of offensive social media posts in which she mocked transgender people, Jews, spread QAnon theories about COVID-19 and other conspiracy theories as well. Talent agency UTA, which repped Carano, also dropped her.

USA Today reports Carano had come under fire for several months for her social media activity. She attracted criticism for placing the words “beep/bop/boop” on her Twitter profile in mockery of transgender people listing their pronouns on social media. The actress later removed the terms from her profile, citing her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal for helping her understand the importance of preferred pronouns for transgender people. [Pascal’s sister Lux came out as transgender earlier this week.]

Other posts saw Carano mocking mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, and spreading QAnon conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In one much-cited post, she compared being a Republican to the Holocaust.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” the actress wrote in one Instagram story post. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Screenshots of the comments circulated on other social media platforms this week, prompting the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend. Disney/Lucasfilm released a statement Wednesday (February 10) saying that the company does not currently employ Carano, and has no plans to do so in the future.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano has yet to comment publicly on the firing.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement of the Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic in December. Carano was tipped to star in the Mandalorian spin-off, though the company had yet to make an official announcement connecting her to the show.