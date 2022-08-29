Måneskin singer Damiano David doesn’t need the VMAs to get his assets out

Måneskin lead singer Damiano David isn’t the first guy to get his whole posterior posted up on the VMAs stage, and he’s unlikely to be the last.

Judging by his social media, it won’t be his last time, either. A quick poke around the Måneskin pages finds each member of the band in varying stages of undress.

The stage actually caught the group in varying stages, as well; while David had his wagon waggin’, guitarist Victoria De Angelis was nearly bare-chested after her asymmetrical shirt slit down mid-performance.

While the whole group is full of “queer and/or european” hotties, David definitely drew the most fanfare from their performance — and it’s easy to see why.

Here’s just a sample of the Måneskin vocalist’s assets:

See all the Måneskin you want in their VMAs “Supermodel” performance: