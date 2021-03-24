Manhunt is trending and straight gamers are clutching their motion controllers

Straight gamers got a crash course in gay culture when “Manhunt” briefly trended on Twitter around lunchtime today.

The name “Manhunt” has been used for a lot of things. It’s the title of a video game franchise by Rockstar from the early ’00s that had something to do with prisons and snuff films. (Don’t ask.)

It’s also the name of a super popular YouTube series by the content creator Dream in which viewers basically just sit around and watch other people talk while they play a video game called “Minecraft Manhunt.” It’s apparently riveting, if you’re into that sorta thing.

We, of course, know it for being the original gay hookup app.

Manhunt first launched in 2001 as a gay cruising network and is often credited as being the inspiration for apps like Grindr, Scruff, and Jack’d. It bills itself as the “first gay hookup site” and has over 6 million users across the globe, making it “the biggest gay sex and gay video chat site for men seeking men in the world.”

When fans of the Manhunt video game and web series saw it the word “Manhunt” trending, they got super excited. Until they investigated it further. And then, well, let’s just take a look at their reactions…

GUYS MANHUNT IS A GAY HOOK UP SERVICE??? pic.twitter.com/af1o7GXqbo — draculaura ? richie ? (@peedraculaura) March 24, 2021

What is a manhunt and why is it trending — Jackal boyfriend (@LuciMxn) March 24, 2021

i thought a new manhunt had come out and now i am disappointed ? pic.twitter.com/JmX3UFmbUx — daisy (@daisystressed) March 24, 2021

Manhunt is trending. I leaned that it's a hookup site for gay men. If that's not the best name for it, I don't know what is. — Falcon and the Wally Soldier (@therealbigWALL) March 24, 2021

How why is manhunt trending pic.twitter.com/32LGLFg8dh — ?NightGlacial (@Night_Glacial) March 24, 2021

is manhunt trending because of dream, the game, or the gay hookup service I just found out about while scrolling through — newton — NSFW DNI — (@TriiipleChoco) March 24, 2021

I saw "Manhunt" trending and got excited…for nothing. They're never touching this franchise again. pic.twitter.com/lwWEMTPivo — N-35 (@UnitN35) March 24, 2021

How many of you saw manhunt trending and immediately freaked out only to realize it was completely unrelated — Sage ? Commisions Open (DM) (@Snowballsage) March 24, 2021

There’s a Gay dating website called Manhunt, so my mind went in a different direction. — Tony Snearly (@SeeTigerLearn) March 24, 2021

I THOUGHT DREAM POSTED A MANHUNT AND THATS WHY IT WAS TRENDING??? BUT ITS A GAY SERVICE? — zoha???? (@scvnset) March 24, 2021

#Manhunt is trending and no its not because dreams manhunt its because its a GAY HOOKUP SITE. IM WHEEZING AHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/oxYoGtltVU — emily is incredible (@emilyto11232679) March 24, 2021

why is manhunt trending i actually thought i was tripping or something — Lin :3 (@LINR04DTR1P) March 24, 2021

The only Manhunt I care about pic.twitter.com/CuOgYr7aFe — Days Without MCYT Trending (@MCYTnoTrending) March 24, 2021

and im never looking at manhunt trending ever again ???? pic.twitter.com/hkGy6ZGVpe — astronomy | in love with mellohi era (@astronomy15_) March 24, 2021

Gosh, why is Manhunt trending when it's not about Dream's manhunt!!! I was so scared that I missed something important! X'D — Nulfis (@Nulfis1) March 24, 2021

when I check why manhunt is trending and I see a dating site pic.twitter.com/vbrnXDgBTg — XZSummer (@XZSummer_) March 24, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.