Manhunt is trending and straight gamers are clutching their motion controllers

Straight gamers got a crash course in gay culture when “Manhunt” briefly trended on Twitter around lunchtime today.

The name “Manhunt” has been used for a lot of things. It’s the title of a video game franchise by Rockstar from the early ’00s that had something to do with prisons and snuff films. (Don’t ask.)

It’s also the name of a super popular YouTube series by the content creator Dream in which viewers basically just sit around and watch other people talk while they play a video game called “Minecraft Manhunt.” It’s apparently riveting, if you’re into that sorta thing.

We, of course, know it for being the original gay hookup app.

Manhunt first launched in 2001 as a gay cruising network and is often credited as being the inspiration for apps like Grindr, Scruff, and Jack’d. It bills itself as the “first gay hookup site” and has over 6 million users across the globe, making it “the biggest gay sex and gay video chat site for men seeking men in the world.”

When fans of the Manhunt video game and web series saw it the word “Manhunt” trending, they got super excited. Until they investigated it further. And then, well, let’s just take a look at their reactions…

