Josh Hawley doesn’t spend a lot of time in Missouri. But on the rare occasions in which the quick-footed senator is visiting his home state, he’s kissing his wife.

On the lips!

Like a man!

The Manhood author was photographed this week smooching his wife on the campaign trail, coincidently in front of reporters. With that in mind, a cynical person might think Hawley was choreographing his affection for the cameras. But that would be crazy!

A man–and again, emphasis on man–who literally foams at the mouth during Senate hearings wouldn’t be performative about anything, right?

OK, maybe a little bit. Are his lips… closed???

Josh Hawley on the campaign trail today. pic.twitter.com/QAUqhriQOW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 24, 2024

True love LOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/fbNrEsuipf — Freneau Good Reason (@nayjoobie) October 24, 2024

A strong believer in ’50s era masculinity, Hawley often doesn’t fit his own regressive billing. The anti-gay pol is very close with chauvinistic Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker–figuratively and literally.

As in, when they take pictures together, they are very, very close…

While we are obviously against gay-shaming, sometimes it’s amusing to give homophobic Christian conservatives a taste of their own medicine. Hawley may use his platform to spew anti-trans bigotry and rant about the Pride flag.

Yet when he steps away from the Senate chamber, he doesn’t look so tough. He tried to ambush Lucas Kunce, his Democratic opponent, at the Missouri State Fair this past summer… wearing a light blue, short-sleeve button-down.

this could be solved if they kissed https://t.co/qXNhCWmS0w — Andrew Palmer 🎃 (@andrewdc_) August 15, 2024

Fresh off a big gay fundraiser with firefighters and Andy Cohen, Kunce is trying to make a run at Hawley in the deep red state. The Marine vet has always managed to grab our attention, partially thanks to his hairy, bulging thighs. He’s used those bad boys to troll Hawley for years, as well as rake in record donations.

Over the last three years month, Kunce has raised $7.6 million, more than doubling Hawley’s total.

Traversing the state in a mini-van, Kunce is campaigning on his local bonafides. His presence in Missouri stands in stark contrast to Hawley, who seldom shows himself in the Show-Me State.

Records of Hawley’s taxpayer-funded travels reviewed by St. Louis Magazine reveal the incumbent Republican traveled between D.C. and Missouri 33 times between March 2019 and January 2024–an average of just six times per year.

The New Republic has more:

“Many of Hawley’s trips were short: Eight of them involved Hawley hightailing out of Missouri after less than 48 hours. More than half the time, Hawley was traveling home around the holidays, which tended to be longer stays. Hawley’s longest trip home was between April 1, 2020, and May 1, 2020.”

With a $1.7 million home in Northern Virginia, Hawley seems to be embedding himself and his family in the D.C. area–just like a true beltway insider. His wife, Erin, is a successful attorney who argues cases in front of the Supreme Court. (In another long line of Hawley hypocrisies, she doesn’t seem to agree with his pal Butker’s views on how women should stay home and raise kids.)

Through the first half of this year alone, Hawley’s campaign spent $132,000 on charted flights.

“Missouri’s flyover country for this guy,” Kunce said at a recent rally.

Further proving his point, Hawley was called out this month for leaving his store bus illegally parked while he skipped out of town. A St. Louis County councilwoman came with the photographic proof, and was not happy!

Hey Senator Hawley, I know you’re not around very often, but normally out-of-state travelers don’t just leave their bus illegally parked in six spaces when they head back home to wherever. The county asks you come back to MO to move your bus. #MOSen https://t.co/75WSxMq76o pic.twitter.com/leEmxH0h7z — Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) October 17, 2024

Backward beliefs, chronic absenteeism, pumping up insurrections while running away from them. With a resume like that, it’s no wonder the largest paper in Missouri called Hawley the “worst sitting senator in America right now.”

If a copy of that paper was delivered on Hawley’s Missouri doorstep, it’s probably still sitting there.

