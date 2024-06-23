Check out what gay icons Peppermint, Cody Rigsby, Charles Busch and more wore to Queerty’s Pride50 celebration, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
The Manscapers did work.
@manscapers The temperatures in New York are sweltering, but we’re always ready to finish the job 💪🌳#landscapedesign #PlantTok #backyardgarden #gay #Pride #backyardtransformation #landscapearchitecture #gardendesign ♬ Nasty – Tinashe
How about we take this to the next level?
Flint checked out a small town Pride.
@justflintisfine “Okay so at the end of the video, all I need is for you to give me a quick kiss on the cheek.” #pride2024 #transpride #gaypride #lgbtq #queer #queertok #ruralqueers #smalltowngays ♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic – Kenji Ueda
The Cruising Podcast honored Nancy Valverde.
@cruisingpod We were lucky enough to meet Nancy and hear her story last fall, just 6 months before her passing. This one’s for Nancy ❤️ #lesbianbars #queer #queerhistory #gayhistory #trans #noterfs #nonbinary #lgbtqhistory #documentary #queerdocumentary #lgbtqdocumentary #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianbarswya #wlw #wlwtiktok #sapphic #sapphictiktok #lesbianhistory #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #lesbiansoftiktokover40 ♬ Lights Are On – Instrumental – Edith Whiskers
Chappell Roan gave Sasha Colby her flowers.
Ellen DeGeneres reprised some early material.
@ellendegeneres
In the Q&A after my show, someone asked me if I remember my airplane material. Turns out, I do.♬ original sound – Ellen DeGeneres
Hasan Piker went shirtless.
@hasandpiker
im a boomer♬ original sound – hasanabi
Dr. Fauci discussed the AIDS crisis.
Katelyn MacDonald serenaded Durham with the highest “Hot To Go.”
@thatkatemac Serenading the people of Durham with a queer icon on the first day of pride #chappellroan #chapelroan ♬ original sound – thatkatemac
Sabrina Carpenter reclaimed heterosexuality.
And Katy Perry announced a new era.
