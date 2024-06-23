Check out what gay icons Peppermint, Cody Rigsby, Charles Busch and more wore to Queerty’s Pride50 celebration, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

The Manscapers did work.

@manscapers The temperatures in New York are sweltering, but we’re always ready to finish the job 💪🌳#landscapedesign #PlantTok #backyardgarden #gay #Pride #backyardtransformation #landscapearchitecture #gardendesign ♬ Nasty – Tinashe

Flint checked out a small town Pride.

@justflintisfine “Okay so at the end of the video, all I need is for you to give me a quick kiss on the cheek.” #pride2024 #transpride #gaypride #lgbtq #queer #queertok #ruralqueers #smalltowngays ♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic – Kenji Ueda

The Cruising Podcast honored Nancy Valverde.

@cruisingpod We were lucky enough to meet Nancy and hear her story last fall, just 6 months before her passing. This one’s for Nancy ❤️ #lesbianbars #queer #queerhistory #gayhistory #trans #noterfs #nonbinary #lgbtqhistory #documentary #queerdocumentary #lgbtqdocumentary #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianbarswya #wlw #wlwtiktok #sapphic #sapphictiktok #lesbianhistory #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #lesbiansoftiktokover40 ♬ Lights Are On – Instrumental – Edith Whiskers

Chappell Roan gave Sasha Colby her flowers.

@queerty

Chappell Roan giving Sasha Colby her flowers on The Fallon Show is the best thing you’ll see today. #ChappellRoan #SashaColby

? original sound – Queerty*

Ellen DeGeneres reprised some early material.

@ellendegeneres

In the Q&A after my show, someone asked me if I remember my airplane material. Turns out, I do.

♬ original sound – Ellen DeGeneres

Hasan Piker went shirtless.

@hasandpiker

im a boomer

♬ original sound – hasanabi

Dr. Fauci discussed the AIDS crisis.

@theviewabc

Dr. #AnthonyFauci talks about his work on the front lines of the AIDS crisis: “You can’t do that [work] without suppressing it, and that’s what PTSD is.” #TheView #DrFauci

? original sound – The View

Katelyn MacDonald serenaded Durham with the highest “Hot To Go.”

@thatkatemac Serenading the people of Durham with a queer icon on the first day of pride #chappellroan #chapelroan ♬ original sound – thatkatemac

Sabrina Carpenter reclaimed heterosexuality.

@twodykesandamic

We will never speculate on Sabrina #sabrinacarpenter #pride2024???? #lgbtqia

? original sound – Two Dykes and a Mic

And Katy Perry announced a new era.

@katyperry

WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM

? Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry

