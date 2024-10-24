credit: Instagram (@manurios)

Manu Ríos is riling up the gays again, but not in his usual way.

The Spanish hunk is known for making our queer eyes bulge out of their socket with his thirst traps, body-baring fits and his star-making turn on the blockbuster Netflix series Elite.

However, this time he got our undivided attention using his secret God-given talents to channel one of the most talented new queer pop stars on the scene.

You see, Ríos just outed himself as a huge Chappell Roan stan. Welcome to the club, babe!

Now, of course being a fan of Roan’s music is not a shocker as she’s been dominating the music industry for the the last year drawing massive crowds (and criticism) everywhere she goes.

But Ríos took it a step further than just merely being an admirer. He flaunted his vocal chops performing a gorgeous, stripped down piano cover of Roan’s breakout hit “Good Luck, Babe!”

Not only does he tickle the ivories, Rios goes hard belting out the devastating lyrics with an emotional punch.

Try not to melt as Rios croons, “You can kiss a hundred boys in bars/Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling…”

Queer reactions

For those that may not be aware, “Good Luck, Babe!” has become a queer anthem as the lyrics allude to compulsory heterosexuality, as a closeted woman tries to deny her true feelings for Roan.

So it’s safe to say, Ríos serenading us with an LGBTQ+ bop was definitely music to everyone’s ears.

Reactions were overwhelmingly positive as many of his A-list followers chimed in with their accolades.

Elite co-star Omar Ayuso left a heart emoji, as did Drag Race legend Sasha Colby.

Influencer and Queerties Insta-Follow winner Matt Bernstein shared the holding back tears emoji, while gay adult film star Diego Sans took it a few steps extra by writing: “I think I came.”

Others were surprised to find out the 25-year-old was a vocal powerhouse, which only made them more enamored with him.

Rise, Ríos Army!

Ok so I been obsessed with this mf face forever and now finding out he can sing… 💍💍💍💍💍💍 lol https://t.co/zsx7bE4aH1 — itskylehoe 🌹🔞 (@itskylehoe) October 23, 2024

This just made me feel thingssssss 🥹😭 https://t.co/r8wbvz9mqM — BINS ):) (@vhynzed_soid) October 24, 2024

The Spanish Justin Bieber

True fans of the actor should not be surprised by his singing skills, as he’s been hitting high notes years before his time on Elite.

More than a decade ago, Ríos first went viral after posting YouTube videos singing covers of popular pop songs. He was even labeled the “Spanish Justin Bieber.”

The 13-year-old was giving Adele energy back in 2012.

That same year, Ríos joined the Spanish children’s musical group Parchís. Then in 2013, he and his family moved to Los Angeles so he could start work on an EP with Grammy-winning producer Richy Pena, but once his acting career started to take off the record was postponed.

In August, the actor hinted he was itching to get back into his pop girlie era.

“When I was 15 I started a musical project in the United States. But just when I had my EP ready, I got signed to Netflix and decided to go for acting. I prefer to focus on something rather than take on too much,” the actor divulged to Harper’s Bazaar Spain.

“Although music is essential for me and I will definitely try again.”

Perhaps his cover of Chappell Roan is just the beginning of what’s to come.

Interestingly, it was just announced that the 26-year-old Midwest Princess would be headlining the 2025 Primavera Sound Festival Barcelona next June. Since Ríos doesn’t live too far, perhaps a surprise cameo duet could be in the cards.

We’ve got our fingers crossed, babe!

