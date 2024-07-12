Manu Ríos has been working on his fitness and it shows.

While the Elite hunk has been known for showing off his physique during his time on the blockbuster Netflix series, the 25-year-old appears to have taken his musculature to new levels.

On Thursday, the Spanish heartthrob was spotted taking part in an intense outdoor workout with his equally ripped trainer.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

In the clip, Ríos and fitness expert Juancar Gimeno, who runs 23 Top Training in Madrid, can be seen doing a series of multi-faceted push ups in perfect unison as the sun beat down on their shirtless, bronzed bodies.

“Summer doesn’t stop. Training is a lifestyle, a constant way to become the best version of yourself,” Gimeno captioned the video. “A tope de push-up.” In Spain, the term “a tope” means to do something at full throttle.

Go off, Manu!

Rios’ hard work is definitely paying off.

Although he was already in fantastic shape, the actor looked ready to enter his superhero era as his freshly pumped shoulders, pecs and abs were even more jacked than usual.

He’s Marvel-ous!

Now, we don’t have any insider info if Ríos is training for some undisclosed role, but last year he did sign with uber powerful WME talent agency, which reps some of the biggest names in Hollywood. So tentpole English-language films could be in his future.

Whatever lies ahead (besides his upcoming role in Netflix’s Spanish medical drama Breathless), he’s definitely bringing the action hero vibes.

And his fitness journey is also blending in with his ongoing status as a fashionista.

Ríos appears in the new campaign for French fashion house Jacquemus, which is a collaboration with Nike and features a star-studded cast in athletic-inspired streetwear.

For his part, Ríos serves all the Josh O’Connor/Mike Faist Challengers realness with a tennis player aesthetic in a pair of white short shorts.

The thigh’s the limit!

The campaign video marks the directorial debut of Jacquemus designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Along with Ríos, the Jacquemus + Nike Fall/Winter 2024 collection features Serena Williams, British rapper Central Cee, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, Juliette Binoche, pop princess Rina Sawayama, Drag Race France’s La Grande Dame and a slew of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Check out Ríos showing off his serve and all the other famous faces in the Jacquemus +Nike campaign video below:

Don't forget to share: