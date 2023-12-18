Manu Ríos had a VERY busy weekend with the boys

Manu Ríos celebrated turning a quarter century like a rock star.

The Élite alum had a busy birthday weekend as he reached the ripe old age of 25 on Sunday (December 17th) and enjoyed a slew of activities in the lead up to his big day.

In addition to a surprise party attended by his former on-screen boyfriend André Lamoglia, Ríos wrapped production on his new Netflix series Respira and launched a pop-up shop for his clothing brand.

On Friday, the handsome actor joined his close friend/stylist/business partner Marc Forne as they opened the first temporary brick and mortar location of their new streetwear brand Carrer in Barcelona.

The duo posed for photos while decked out in the line’s collection of casual workwear-inspired items in neutral colors.

? Manu Ríos and Marc Forné, creative directors of #CARRER at the opening of their very first pop-up shop in Barcelona today!! (15/12) pic.twitter.com/8qVtgjZeAT — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) December 15, 2023

Ríos then high-tailed it to Madrid so he could join the cast and crew of Respira at the show’s wrap party on Saturday.

The hospital drama finds the young actor playing a medical resident named Biel who must decide whether to continue treating patients during a hospital strike or join the frontlines in hopes of receiving better working conditions.

Ríos could be seen wearing a fitted sheer shirt with a tank top underneath in a photo alongside co-stars Alfonso Bassave, Rafa Verdugo, Marwa Bakhat, Álex Medina and Xoán Fórneas.

Elenco de #Respira na festa de encerramento das gravações, em Madrid, Espanha. pic.twitter.com/PFxdZP5lwg — Respira Netflix (@respiranetflix) December 17, 2023

However, the wrapped party soon turned into an impromptu early birthday gathering. But it wasn’t just Ríos who was getting feted as co-star Xoán Fórneas also shares a birthday (his 30th) on December 17th.

The birthday boys joined forces to blow out the candles on a joint cake.

Sunday was Ríos’ official birthday which began with an endearing message from his fashion bestie Forne.

“happiest birthday to the other half of CARRER @manurios wish you all the best. always together, always proud! xx marc,” the former model captioned a black and white shot of the pair on the brand’s official Instagram account.

Then it was time for the real soiree with Ríos’ nearest and dearest.

The big event came later in the evening and appeared to cut the Strange Way of Life actor by surprise.

Video captured the shock on Ríos’ face the moment he arrived to a restaurant and found all of his friends had secretly gathered to hold a party in his honor.

? Manu being surprised for his birthday by his friends (17/12)? pic.twitter.com/DuRnGKKmIp — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) December 17, 2023

While many voices can be heard yelling in excitement, it was soon discovered that one of the guests was his beloved Élite co-star Lamoglia.

The Brazilian heartthrob shared a video to his Instagram Story of Ríos sitting at the table waiting to make a wish and blow out the candles as the group finished singing “Happy Birthday” in Spanish.

Lamgolia tagged Ríos in the snap and included the birthday cake and heart hands emojis. We’re melting!

? — André Lamoglia via Instagram stories ? pic.twitter.com/96l3WYx3zC — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) December 17, 2023

Even though their on-screen love was not meant to be, we’re so glad RÍos and Lamoglia continue to be as tight as ever.

Patríck and Iván forever!

While Lamoglia continues to star on Élite, Netflix has yet to announce an exact premiere date for when fans can catch Ríos on Respira.

Feliz cumpleaños, Manu!

NÃO RESPIRO! Primeira imagem oficial de #Respira com Manu Ríos, Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Alfonso Bassave e Borja Luna.



?? | A série chega em 2024 na @netflix pic.twitter.com/ubIBEF1DAg — Respira Netflix (@respiranetflix) October 24, 2023