Manu Ríos is about to take his hotness to a whole new level after making this huge Hollywood move

Manu Ríos is set to launch his red-hot career even further into the stratosphere.

The ridiculously handsome 24-year-old actor rose to international fame steaming up screens as the resident gay f*ck boy on Netflix‘s popular Spanish teen telenovela Élite.

His enviable character of Patrick then turned over a new leaf in season six by starting a romance with bisexual hottie Iván, played by Brazilian hunk André Lamoglia.

While Ríos isn’t returning for the show’s upcoming seventh and final season (boo!), he’s already making money moves to set himself up to secure larger projects in the future.

According to Deadline, Ríos has with signed with the uber powerful WME talent agency, which reps some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Ríos will now be in the the company of heavy hitters like Rihanna, Austin Butler, Michael B. Jordan, Ben Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith, among many, many others.

And while it’s still unknown what new projects his WME reps will help him secure, Ríos already has a few sexy productions ready to tantalize audiences.

In May, the Brokeback Mountain-esque queer western from Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, Strange Way of Life, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Ríos appears in the short film, which finds daddy of the moment Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke playing an outlaw and a sheriff who reunite after 25 years apart. Giddy up, cowboys!

Fans of Élite will also see another hot reunion as Ríos teams up with his former co-star/ on-screen lover Aron Piper – who played fellow Las Encinas student, Ander – on the new Netflix series Mute (aka El Silencio).

Let’s revisit Ríos & Piper’s past work on Elite for a moment:

Ok, take a deep breath. Now, let’s continue.

In Mute, Piper plays a man who hasn’t spoken since the day he allegedly murdered his parents. Six years later, he meets a teen girl that could get to the bottom of the whole mystery. Ríos’ role on the limited series is unclear.

While the two actors were part of a polyamorous relationship with fellow hottie Omar Ayuso on Élite, the streaming giant released a teaser trailer for Mute that has yet to indicate if Ríos and Piper will get it on again in the new series. Fingers crossed!

Over the weekend, Ríos got a better taste of the possible things to come as he rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at Oscar afterparties.

At the Vanity Fair gala, Ríos put on quite the display showing skin by barely wearing a white shirt underneath a black jacket and pants by Ann Demeulemeester.

As if that wasn’t swoon-worthy enough, he ramped up the leather daddy fantasies by finishing off the look with a pair of black equestrian boots that had everyone dreaming of riding bareback.

Someone tell his new agents to put Ríos in a rom-com, action film or the next season of The White Lotus stat!

Mute is set to premiere on Netflix in May, until then check out more of Ríos’ getting his Oscar weekend look together last weekend:

