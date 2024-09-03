With apologies to Eric Dane from Grey’s Anatomy, but Manu Ríos is now officially the new McSteamy.

The 25-year-old Spanish hunk has reunited with Elite creator Carlos Montero on the new Netflix medical drama Breathless (Respira in Spanish).

Ríos plays Biel, one of the overworked residents at Joaquín Sorolla hospital who must decide whether to continue treating patients during a hospital strike or join the frontlines in hopes of receiving better working conditions.

Your day is about to get a little hotter Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture. Daily * Weekly *

While Breathless contains a gorgeous cast, it centers on themes of life, death and suffering and may be a departure for those looking for the over-the-top antics that ruled Elite‘s eight-season run.

Over the weekend, Breathless premiered and quickly put away any qualms on whether Ríos would be able to bring the Elite-era heat fans had been accustomed during his three-season stint on the YA telenovela.

Amid the show’s eight episodes, Rios flashes his smooth, taut musculature on multiple occasions, including a swoon-worthy shirtless scene in a steamy bathroom.

The doctor will see you now!

Fans took notice and the show quickly climbed to the top of Netflix.

? Breathless (original title: Respira) with Manu Ríos as Dr. Biel de Felipe hit FIRST PLACE on the “Top TV Shows on Netflix” list today ??



— Manu Ríos thanks fans of the show on his Instagram story ? pic.twitter.com/2uRItuLPUe — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) September 2, 2024

I love that @netflix has fully committed to becoming the official archive of Manu Ríos’ journey of getting hotter every week. #RespiraNetflix pic.twitter.com/UzEJ3AJBEl — Love, Wolfie ???? ?? (@Golden_Gaytime) August 31, 2024

As if seeing Rios’ ripped physique wasn’t enough to get tongues wagging, Breathless also offers another example to see him flex his singing chops.

In one of the more jovial scenes, Ríos sings along to Spanish pop star Bad Gyal’s 2016 hit “Fiebre” before catching feelings for one of his fellow doctors.

I love biel https://t.co/8xgP56Pjn5 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) August 30, 2024

Ríos is anxious to manifest his pop star era as he recently discussed launching a music career.

“When I was 15 I started a musical project in the United States. But just when I had my EP ready, I got signed to Netflix and decided to go for acting. I prefer to focus on something rather than take on too much,” the actor told Harper’s Bazaar Spain.

“Although music is essential for me and I will definitely try again.”

If you weren’t aware, Ríos had a burgeoning singing career as a young teen and went viral after posting YouTube videos singing covers of popular pop songs. He was even labeled the “Spanish Justin Bieber.”

He hasn’t announced any concrete plans to drop an album, but we’ll keep our eyes and ears wide open.

All eight episodes of Breathless are streaming now on Netflix. Check out a few pics of Ríos from the show’s premiere in Madrid below:

Manu Ríos at the premiere of Respira (2024) pic.twitter.com/L4rVsXvZT1 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) August 29, 2024

Manu Rios atendendo alguns fãs na premiere de #RESPIRA. pic.twitter.com/8CyQmdWmA7 — Acesso Manu Rios (@AcessoManuRios) August 29, 2024

Manu Rios, Najwa Nimri, Alfonso Bassave y Abril Zamora antes de entrar al pré- estreno de #Respira pic.twitter.com/NM4NRzt9N7 — ? ? ? ? (@lxperra) August 29, 2024

the cast of Respira at the premiere yesterday ? pic.twitter.com/3m3F6nkqX1 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) August 30, 2024