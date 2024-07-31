Manu Ríos plays doctor, Charli XCX’s sapphic link-up & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day?The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
Challengers — Now Streaming (Prime Video): One of the most talked about movies of the year—starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor & Mike Faist—can finally be streamed from home!
The Boyfriend, Complete Season — Now Streaming (Netflix): The final two episodes of this romantic and revolutionary gay Japanese reality series are here, and they’ll have your heart racing.
The People’s Joker — Now Available (VOD): Comedian Vera Drew brilliantly uses familiar Batman characters to tell a gonzo coming-of-age trans story unlike any other.
The Sherry Vine Variety Show— Aug. 1 (OUTtv): Drag royalty Sherry Vine returns with her hilarious sketch show, featuring comedy, original music, guest stars, and more!
Doctor Jekyll — Aug. 2 (Select Theaters/VOD): Legendary horror studio Hammer Films returns with this new spin on a monstrous classic, featuring the great Eddie Izzard in the lead role(s).
Sebastian — Aug. 2 (Select Theaters): In this Sundance standout, a young writer (Ruaridh Mollica) moonlights as a rent boy—and the uses those experiences as inspiration for his work.
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes — Aug. 3 (Max): A new documentary taking a look at the life of the silver screen legend, built around recordings from a never-before-heard interview.
Culture Catch-Up
LOOKING RESPECTFULLY: Hot off his “daddy date night” with Pedro Pascal, Russell Tovey is showing off the goods and looking more buff than ever—could it be for his new role in a just-announced Doctor Who spin-off? [Queerty]
CROWN? CHECK!: As fans of Angeria Paris VanMicheals know, she is (1) the biggest fan of Drag Race and (2) the sweetest queen ever, so we were thrilled to see her achieve her dream and snatch the crown on All Stars 9. Her first post-win interview made us squeal with glee. [EW]
OH, DOCTOR:Netflix has just dropped the first full trailer for Élite creator Carlos Montero’s hospital drama Breathlessfeaturing a closer look at its story—involving healthcare protests and a sick president—and, yes, plenty of shots of the stunningly gorgeous Manu Rios.
GOING FOR THE GOLD: As the 2024 Paris Olympics roll on, find us rooting for Team LGBTQ! According to the latest numbers, if you stack up the wins for this year’s queer athletes thus far, we’ve got more medals than every country where it’s considered criminal to be gay. Take that, homophobes! [Outsports]
VOTING BODY-ODY-ODY: At last night’s presidential rally for Kamala Harris in Atlanta, GA, none other than Megan Thee Stallion turned up and turned it out for our current VP, getting the gays excited for our first-ever Hottie ticket [INTO]
PUTTING THE MAN IN MANICURE: Comedy king Michael Henry has picked up a new side-gig as a manicurist for his hilarious interview series NAILED!, where he really gives his special guests—which thus far have included names like VINCINT, Jai Rodriguez, and Joel Kim Booster—the spa treatment. [YouTube]
BE STILL MY HEART: As Heartstopper‘s Nick and Charlie grow up, so does their love story, and Kit Connor is teasing that the upcoming Season 3 will be “a little bit hotter, a little bit raunchier.” [INTO]
ENDLESS BRAT SUMMER: Want to guess which artist is hopping on the imminent remix of the Brat bonus track “Guess”? Charli XCX teased the feature on social media, and the likely answer is driving the sapphics absolutely wild. [X]
SKETCH-Y QUEENS: Drag legend Sherry Vine is back for more gay hijinks in Season 3 of The Sherry Vine Variety Show and she’s brought some famous friends along for the fun, like Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, and Alaska. The all-singing, all-dancing, all-gagging sketch series comes to OUTtv on August 3.
YOU BETCHA: With VP nom JD Vance backfiring on the Republican party, we couldn’t help but think of when the GOP shot itself in the foot by adding Sarah Palin to their ’08 ticket. So, we decided to revisit the Julianne Moore-starring Game Change and see what the campy political drama could teach us about 2024. [Queerty]
NERD-GASM: The geeks (we use that term lovingly) ascended on San Diego this past weekend for Comic-Con, the massive, star-studded comics convention. As ever, the fan cosplay was off the charts, so here’s a run down of the best and gayest looks to hit the convention floor. [GayCities]
SWEET TUNES: Rising queer singer-songwriter Danielle Lande dropped a beautiful new EP this month, Love Never Dies, and they’ve got a brand-new, dreamy video to perfectly accompany their gorgeous title track. Check it out!:
The Final Hump
In filmmaker Mikko Mäkelä’s erotic new drama Sebastian, Max (breakout star Ruaridh Mollica) is a hotshot young writer who has publishers eager to read the draft of his first book about queer sex workers in London. However, what they don’t know is that Max is writing from first-hand experience! By night, he’s “Sebastian,” a sex worker whose main clientele are older, discreet men. But is this all just for “research,” as Max might tell himself, or is he starting to find some catharsis in his secret side-gig? Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on August 2, Queerty has a first-look in this exclusive clip, which showcases Mollica’s stunning performance and sets the scene for Max’s double-life:
