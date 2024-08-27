credit: Instagram (@harpersbazaares)

Manu Ríos is almost ready for his pop girlie era.

Since joining Netflix‘s blockbuster YA telenovela Élite in 2021, the Spanish hunk has become a global sensation for his acting, thirst traps and sickening fashion.

His role as gorgeous, gay bad boy-turned-emo heartthrob Patrick Blanco on the Spanish-language series raised heart rates for an endless stream of sizzling scenes throughout his three-season run.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

After exiting the show following the events of season 6, Ríos has gone on to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s queer Western short A Strange Way of Life with Pedro Pascal, joined former Elite cast member Aron Piper on the Netflix thriller Muted, and later this week will appear in the new Netflix medical drama Breathless.

In addition to being a red carpet staple, Ríos took his fashion pedigree up a notch by starting his own brand of casual streetwear, Carrer, with longtime stylist Marc Forné, and starred in Jacquemus’ latest fashion campaign.

With his It-boy status on lock, Ríos is now set to become a triple threat.

In a new interview, Rios has divulged how he’s aiming to add to his brand by relaunching his music career.

You heard correctly. We said relaunch! Perhaps you weren’t aware our boy had a burgeoning singing career as a young teen. But it is true!

More than a decade ago, Ríos went viral after posting YouTube videos singing covers of popular pop songs. He was even labeled the “Spanish Justin Bieber.”

Here’s the adorable 13-year-old doing his best Adele in 2012.

That same year, Ríos joined the Spanish children’s musical group Parchís. Then in 2013, he and his family moved to Los Angeles so he could start work on an EP with Grammy-winning producer Richy Pena, but once his acting career started to take off the record was postponed.

Ríos is now hoping to revive his pop star dreams.

“When I was 15 I started a musical project in the United States. But just when I had my EP ready, I got signed to Netflix and decided to go for acting. I prefer to focus on something rather than take on too much,” the actor divulged in a new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar Spain.

“Although music is essential for me and I will definitely try again.”

While he didn’t elaborate or give a timeframe as to when a new song or album could be in the works, Ríos has been slowly dipping his toes back into singing online.

Earlier this month, he shared a clip playing the piano decked out in Loewe’s Challengers merch “I Told Ya” t-shirt while covering queer singer Remi Wolf’s 2024 single “Soup.”

Swoon!

Manu Ríos shares a video of him singing Soup by Remi Wolf ? pic.twitter.com/Lg4DX19r8i — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) August 15, 2024

While we’ll have to see when Rios’ nasty, nasty bad pop girl era commences, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see his acting chops back on the small screen.

Netflix will release all eight episodes of Breathless on Friday, August 30.

Watch the trailer below and then check out a few more clips of Ríos belting out covers for his life!

Related* PHOTOS: An appreciation post about Manu Ríos’ plunging male cleavage The Spanish actor has been the low-cut neckline king the world has been waiting for. All hail!