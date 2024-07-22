Despite the characters penchant for disrobing, fashion has always been a vital part of Netflix‘s Spanish-language blockbuster series Elite.

Since launching in 2018, the YA telenovela has centered on the gorgeous students at fictional private school Las Encinas as they go to class, party, hook up and try to solve the latest school mystery, all while decked out in stylish, luxurious and over-the-top fits.

Over the years, even the school’s uniform of navy jacket, white shirt and burgundy tie has transformed to feature more and more outlandish takes that somehow still fall within the Las Encinas dress code, whatever that may be.

While the cast initially kept the wild ensembles for after school, by the later seasons it was evident all that was needed was some sort of white shirt (no matter how tiny or revealing) underneath a blazer.

Now with the show set to premiere its eighth and final season, Netflix is paying homage to the stylish exploits of the series.

On Monday, the streaming giant shared a compilation video highlighting some of the sickest getups worn by past and present stars including Manu Ríos, Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia, Itzan Escamilla, Danna Paola, Miguel Bernardeau, Mina El Hammani, Aron Piper, and Valentina Zenere, among others.

“At Las Encinas, there has been as much blood as iconic looks,” read the caption on the official Elite Instagram account.

Category is: Las Encinas eleganza for your nerves!

While we appreciate the inclusion of Omar Ayuso’s Rocky Horror Halloween drag in season 2 and Miguel Bernardeau’s (Guzman) leather daddy chic in season 3, there were a ton of amazing looks left out.

Obviously, clocking all of the show’s bold outfits over the years would be exhausting, but there is one daring ensemble we would be remiss if we didn’t mention.

Manu Rios’ iconic muscle-baring red embellished tank and matching pants in season 5.

The sizzling look is from Palomo Spain’s spring/summer 2018 line and we still aren’t over it.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the steamy and very queer season 8 trailer and it featured all the decadence, intrigue, and sizzling scenes fans have grown accustomed to from the gorgeous students of Las Encinas.

And of course that includes the advent of what appears to be another murder mystery.

“Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Nadia (retuning original cast member Mina el Hammani) reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink,” read a press statement for the new season.

Joining the returning ensemble cast are newcomers Emilia (portrayed by the devilish Ane Rot) and Hector Krawietz (Spanish hottie Nuno Gallego) described as siblings who “scatter chaos wherever they go and will destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them.”

While we are simultaneously excited and sad for the final episodes of Elite, no doubt season 8 will feature a ton of sickening new fits.

Fans can take it all in when the final season of Elite starts streaming this Friday, July 26th on Netflix.