Manu Ríos is doing his part to make sure the month of July is as sweltering as possible.

The Élite alum is enjoying a sizzling vacation on the Spanish island of Ibiza with pals and making the case that his Hot Boy Summer™ is more like an inferno.

While hanging out shirtless on a yacht, the 25-year-old was overheating so much that he tried to quench his thirst with some watermelon and only managed to leave everyone else completely parched with the sight of his soaking wet abs.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Prepare to dehydrate!

Ríos’ body heat eventually got too intense and the actor was forced to find other ways to cool off.

Taking a plunge into the blue waters off the Balearic Sea alongside his boys (including stylist and business partner Marc Forné) offered up some relief.

Who ordered the boy soup?

Manu Rios, Marc Forné, Fabri Scaccia e Diego Betancor, em Ibiza, Espanha (2024). pic.twitter.com/6WDX4AXZWu — Acesso Manu Rios (@AcessoManuRios) July 2, 2024

The Spanish hunk also found time to partake of the island’s natural beauty while on dry land.

Ríos shared a slideshow of images with his large group of friends (including fellow Elite co-star Arón Piper) as they through back cocktails and took in the gorgeous vistas.

When he was wearing clothes, the A Strange Way of Life star made sure to pinpoint that he was wearing outfits by Loewe – the the go-to brand for international It-boys – by tagging the design house in the caption.

Look at that view!

Ríos is relishing his time off as the promotional blitz for his next project is about to take off next month.

He’s latest acting gig has him reuniting with Élite creator Carlos Montero on the new Netflix medical drama series Breathless (Respira in Spanish).

Ríos plays Biel, an overworked resident at Joaquín Sorolla hospital, who in between assisting in life-and-death emergency room surgeries also finds time to get into compromising positions with fellow staff members.

Although it’s unclear if Ríos’ character is queer like in Élite, the Breathless trailer does hint at the steamy man-on-man action taking place amongst the medical workers at the hospital.

All eight episodes of Breathless will start streaming on August 30th on Netflix.

Don't forget to share: