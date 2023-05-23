Manu Ríos tans his rippling muscles in new beach photos & immediately floods basements around the world

Apologies to Halle Bailey, but Manu Ríos is also the little mermaid!

Although the Spanish hunk has been heating up Cannes with his plunging red carpet fits, he managed to find time to squeeze into a swimsuit for a little shirtless R&R in the waters off the nearby Eden Roc Hotel.

After soaking his taut body under the sea, Ríos was spotted bronzing his rippling abs, pecs and biceps as he basked in the sun.

Waking up to new Manu Rios pics ? pic.twitter.com/hcpISYttTD — ? (@heyjaeee) May 23, 2023

We’re not drenched, you’re drenched!

A runway then appeared in the form of a diving board. Ríos reached new heights as he flung his muscular form into the air and came plunging down hard into the deep wet French Riviera waters below. Oh to be the Mediterranean Sea!

Although initially it seemed the Elite star embarked on his sunshine outing by himself, it turns out he was spending time with a male companion.

Accompanied by his stylist Marc Farone, the duo enjoyed their lazy afternoon while putting on a show as they did push ups off of a floating pier. Gotta get that beach pump!

Ríos’ seaside frolic comes days after attending the premiere of his new film A Strange Way of Life, Pedro Almodovar’s queer western co-starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as an outlaw and a sheriff who reunite after 25 years apart. Giddy up!

The short film (its only 31 minutes long) received a standing ovation following its premiere at Cannes as many critics praised Pascal and Hawke’s performances.

While Rios has a smaller part in the highly-anticipated project, the role required him to spend a lot of time with everyone’s favorite “cool sexy daddy.”

“He’s the best,” Rios said of Pascal to Variety. “It was pretty hot because we shot in the desert in the south of Spain,” Ríos added, “so it was a lot of time without doing anything and just talking.” Oh to be a fly on the wall!

While it’s still unclear when A Strange Way of Life will be released, fans can catch more of Ríos in the new Netflix series Muted.

The thriller, which reunites him with Elite co-star Aron Piper, premiered last week and has been one of the platform’s top 10 shows ever since.

While you figure out your next binge, gorge on more of Manu Rios’ hottest photos below: