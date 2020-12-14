sideshow

“Many people” believe Don Jr. was high out of his mind in cellphone video taken inside budget motel

By

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

A truly, truly bizarre cellphone video of Donald Trump Jr. went viral over the weekend and when you see the tape you’ll understand why.

The video looks as though it was shot inside a budget motel room. In it, Don Jr. appears glossy-eyed as he slurs his words in a barely coherent tirade against Hunter Biden.

Many people believe the video was filmed at a Motel 6 and that Don Jr. was coked out his mind. Queerty cannot independently verify whether these rumors are true.

Others claim the video is fake.

Junior, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, hasn’t commented on it, but after it went viral, Motel 6, bless its heart, was trending on Twitter under the “Politics” category.

Here’s what people have been saying about the whole thing…

