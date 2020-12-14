“Many people” believe Don Jr. was high out of his mind in cellphone video taken inside budget motel

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

A truly, truly bizarre cellphone video of Donald Trump Jr. went viral over the weekend and when you see the tape you’ll understand why.

The video looks as though it was shot inside a budget motel room. In it, Don Jr. appears glossy-eyed as he slurs his words in a barely coherent tirade against Hunter Biden.

Sounds a bit like a bender. I mean, I’ve heard… pic.twitter.com/0pB5oVjJ12 — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) December 14, 2020

Many people believe the video was filmed at a Motel 6 and that Don Jr. was coked out his mind. Queerty cannot independently verify whether these rumors are true.

Others claim the video is fake.

Junior, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, hasn’t commented on it, but after it went viral, Motel 6, bless its heart, was trending on Twitter under the “Politics” category.

Here’s what people have been saying about the whole thing…

Motel 6 is trending because @DonaldJTrumpJr is a coke-head. — Rick Hennig🇺🇸#WearaMask😷 (@rick_hennig) December 14, 2020

Maybe Don Jr is at at the Motel 6 waiting on Rudy’s next press conference? — redwhiskeypete (@redwhiskeypete) December 14, 2020

He’s fucking drugged out of his pea-sized brain. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 14, 2020

#MyAnxietyMakesMe go to Motel 6, drink a fifth of vodka and snort an 8-ball. Oh sorry, that’s Don Jr. — Marsha Law🛡️⚖️ (@cinnamon6rl) December 14, 2020

This is right up there with a drunk shirtless David Hasselhoff lying on a floor eating a burger.#motel6

Motel 6 pic.twitter.com/wuz9UvaoZO — Canada’s Darci🌷🌷🌷 (@DarciCanada) December 14, 2020

He’s two LaQuinta stays away from putting on a Shatner accent when he does these — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) December 14, 2020

if i were don jr i would definitely be on the lam in a motel 6 doing drugs. — little grey mouse. (@NotOneNotTwo) December 14, 2020

The video of Trump Jr. in Motel 6 with his tongue melting, while he’s trying not to talk through the nose and still talking through it, is the entire dysfunctional Trump universe squeezed into one human face — Exploding Trumppopotamus Singh MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) December 14, 2020

Trump: “Did you see what Sasha Obama posted today?” Don Jr: “Hold my cocaine…” (Motel 6) — Canada’s Darci🌷🌷🌷 (@DarciCanada) December 14, 2020

Has anyone figured out why DonJr was in a Motel 6 snorting mountains of blow? Is he already on the run? — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) December 14, 2020

