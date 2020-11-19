“Map Daddy” Steve Kornacki named one of ‘People’ magazine’s sexiest men alive

Everyone’s been crushing on MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki since his epic, multi-day performance breaking down vote returns during the 2020 election.

Now, People magazine has included him in its annual list of the “Sexiest Men Alive.”

“Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” People wrote in its blurb about the 41-year-old numbers guy.

“The MSNBC journalist’s tireless coverage tracking the long post-election day vote tallying process earned him the title of ‘Chartthrob’.”

The magazine also noted how Kornacki, who ranked #12 on the list, was responsible for a significant uptick in Gap’s khaki sales.

The clothing company announced a “dramatic increase in online traffic” and “within a day, we saw around 90% unit sale increase online” of the khakis Kornacki wore during his election coverage.

Kornacki has yet to respond to making it on the coveted list, but his fans on Twitter are overjoyed…

I haven’t seen anyone talking about this just yet, but Steve Kornacki made People’s Sexiest Man Alive list. pic.twitter.com/bCHEz3WsCj — Tamara Fuentes (@tamara_fuentes) November 18, 2020

Steve Kornacki is the only person having a good 2020 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) November 18, 2020

WOW Steve Kornacki one of People Magazines sexiest men!!!! — suzieq (@suzieqresist) November 18, 2020

“Steve Kornacki is one of People magazine’s “sexiest men alive”” To every kid who wonders if #Math can put you on the map! @SteveKornacki @AndrewYang @maddow @MSNBC — Raine LaChance (@rainelachance) November 19, 2020

A shout out to MSNBCs Steve Kornacki for making on of People Magazines Most Sexy list! I can’t think of ANYONE MORE DESERVING! I love him! — Granny Mary (@MaryHam34145462) November 19, 2020

YESSSS Our KorSNACKI, map DADDY! Bless 🥳 pic.twitter.com/9S3sNCu74Q — Dhonielle Clayton (@brownbookworm) November 18, 2020

That’s honestly amazing. It’s Kornacki’s world and we’re just living in it — Madison (@MagicMadisonEll) November 14, 2020