“Map Daddy” Steve Kornacki named one of ‘People’ magazine’s sexiest men alive

Everyone’s been crushing on MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki since his epic, multi-day performance breaking down vote returns during the 2020 election.

Now, People magazine has included him in its annual list of the “Sexiest Men Alive.”

“Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” People wrote in its blurb about the 41-year-old numbers guy.

“The MSNBC journalist’s tireless coverage tracking the long post-election day vote tallying process earned him the title of ‘Chartthrob’.”

The magazine also noted how Kornacki, who ranked #12 on the list, was responsible for a significant uptick in Gap’s khaki sales.

The clothing company announced a “dramatic increase in online traffic” and “within a day, we saw around 90% unit sale increase online” of the khakis Kornacki wore during his election coverage.

Kornacki has yet to respond to making it on the coveted list, but his fans on Twitter are overjoyed…