Marcia Marcia Marcia on ‘Drag Race’s’ double-edged sword, musicals, and why she won’t do dots

All we hear all day long is how great Marcia is at this, or how wonderful Marcia did that—Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!

Not that were complaining! It’s been an absolute joy to watch Marcia Marcia Marcia share her talents with the world on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And though she was sent packing after her record-breaking “safe” placements, the NYC queen sure went out on a high note, putting up a fight opposite Anetra in a lip-sync we won’t soon forget.

(And how could we? We literally haven’t stopped watching it since Friday.)

Yes, even as a young queen, Marcia’s was the kind of run that’s already got fans holding out for an All Stars in the future, which she would no doubt destroy. But no matter what, we know she’s got a bright future ahead.

Right after her sashay, it was our distinct honor to chat with Marcia Marcia Marcia in the latest installment of The Chop Shop, dishing on everything from her childhood crush to her Season 15 sister that reminds her of a dog (but, like, in a good way).

We’re sad to see you go, but now that your Drag Race journey has come to an end, what’s been the most surprising and rewarding part of watching it all back on television?

Being on Drag Race, the experience itself, is kind of a double-edged sword just in that—it’s obviously such a giant opportunity. But, most of the time, the knowledge you get from going through the experience, you’re like, “Ah, that would have been so useful to know before I went!”

So, overall, it was very, very positive. I made so many incredible friends—I love the girls so, so much. And I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about my drag. I learned a lot about allowing myself to take up space in that regard. I learned… that I love working in groups…

Right! No solo shows—at least not for comedy.

[Laughs.] Yeah, no! But, looking back, it was really really wonderful and really positive.

To take us back a bit: Because you’re a musical theater queen, weaponizing that BFA, I’m curious: What’s the first musical you remember falling in love with?

When I was very little, I just really, really loved movie musicals. I love The Wizard Of Oz, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Hello, Dolly—I just absolutely loved movie musicals because I loved the colors and the fact that you could sing and dance whenever you wanted.

So, actually for a really long time, I didn’t get into musical theater because I was a shy sort of kid. The idea of actually doing it on stage was scary to me for whatever reason. Like, my parents were always trying to get me in theater camp and stuff, but I never wanted to do it.

And, when I finally did do it, people really took notice and they’re like, “Oh, you’re actually very good at this. You should probably consider pursuing this more seriously.” So that’s really where it started when I was a little kid—and then finally doing it really opened my eyes to the potential of a career in the arts.

It makes sense that you mentioned these classic movie musicals that were before your time, because a lot of Marcia’s style is drawn from throwback aesthetics, too, and obviously the name is a Brady Bunch reference. Were you consciously consuming older movies and TV shows, or did this just happen to be what you grew up with?

Sort of, yeah! I mean, [my parents] saw these were things that I really gravitated toward, and then kind of—what’s the word I’m looking for—nourished maybe? But they really grabbed onto the thread and kept pulling.

I was so thrilled to see you on the lineup of the Stand Up NYC show that will benefit the trans and drag communities in Tennessee. What does it mean for you to be involved with this event?

Yeah, it’s been very true throughout the entire Drag Race experience, just seeing people on social media being… difficult. Now that I have a platform, I think it’s very important that I use it to help people that need it. And I think—I mean, look at that fire [lineup,] there’s like a million people there! I think if I would have felt really awful not being there. Because it’s our job as queer people to stand up for one another, to look out for each other, and make space for one another.

What’s the worst gig you’ve ever done?

Oh my gosh. It was right when I was starting out in New York City. It was a drag bar that is now a comedy bar. It was me and another queen in New York City, and they booked us both to host a show for a night. And—literaly—nobody was there. Because nobody knew that the club existed because it was very, very new! So, yeah, it was us performing for my boyfriend… that was it!

What’s a fun fact you can share about one of your season 15 sisters that might surprise the fans?

Oh wow, that’s really hard—so many of us. Hmm. I mean, this is sort of fun fact—or maybe it’s not—but I was just going to say: Very early on, people used to confuse me with Princess Poppy all the time. After she moved to San Francisco, people would come up to me and be like, “Oh my gosh, you remind me so much Princess Poppy.” And apparently people were like telling her the same thing, which I thought was funny!

When she walked in on that first day, I was so excited. I was like, “Oh my gosh, you’re Poppy!” Oh wait, there’s a fun fact: My dog’s name is Poppy. So, every time I talked to her, I would say the things that I would say to my dog. So was she would be like, “Wait… is that something you say to your dog? F*ck you!” [Laughs.] But they’re one another’s biggest fans, of course.

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age? What do you remember loving about them?

Oh, I think it might have been in, like, 2007? There’s this live action Peter Pan, there’s that actor that plays Peter Pan—I was obsessed.

Oh gosh, it’s Jeremy Sumpter! I remember him well.

Yes!! Jeremy Sumpter. Little baby Marcia was just like, “Who is that? Ooooh.”

Yeah, that movie did something to… a certain group of us at a certain age.

Haha, yes, a “certain” group of us.

What’s one article of clothing Marcia Marcia Marcia would never be caught dead in?

Oh, can I give you a list? I honestly hate sequins. I hate camouflage. Oh, there’s probably more. Polka dots! I’m not a big polka dot person. But I think number one—which is kind of surprising for people to learn—is sequins. I just hate them.

I can see how that tracks. But polka dots I’m a little more surprised by because it’s almost like they’re more part of the aesthetic world you’re pulling from with some of these throwback looks.

I just think, a lot of times, polka dots look really like it’s a Party City costume. It always feels like they’re trying to look like vintage. I guess if they were used in an interesting way I would be okay with it. But just regular polka dots, I’m not in love.