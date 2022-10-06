Marco Rubio leans hard into homophobia and the “angry Black woman” narrative in Val Demings attack ad

Marco Rubio is clearly terrified of Val Demings.

How do we know?

Because he just released a vile attack ad against her, leaning into the “angry Black woman” narrative by setting Demings against an ominous dark backdrop with thunder and lightning crackling while painting her out to seem like a “radical” leftist constantly screaming about things like trans athletes and gender identity.

“Demings even voted to allow transgender youth sports and teaching radical gender identity without parental consent,” the narrator warns.

(Fact check: Demings, who is challenging Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat, did vote for legislation that supported trans athletes, but it didn’t address school curriculum.)

“I’m Marco Rubio and I approved of this message,” Little Marco can be heard saying at the end of the 30-second spot.

The ad comes two weeks after a new Civiqs poll found Demings only 2 points behind Rubio. Among likely Florida voters, 49% expressed support for him, compared to 47% who support for her, with a 4.5% margin of error.

The race is tighter than anyone was expecting when Demings first announced her candidacy in June 2021. She has also been outpacing Rubio when it comes to fundraising, so far bringing in over $47 million in campaign donations, compared to his $29 million.

Having Demings in the U.S. Senate would not only be a victory for Democrats, it would be a victory for LGBTQ people.

In 2019, she co-sponsored the Equality Act, saying in a tweet, “Our past is so ugly in this area. We should all be trying to make it right. The #EqualityAct will protect #LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing, employment, education, and more.”

And in 2018, she gave a truly inspiring speech at the HRC’s annual Time to Thrive Youth Conference, where she took the room to church as she spoke about the importance of celebrating our authentic selves.

Rubio, on the other hand, is about as antigay as they come.

In June, he voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law. He also opposes non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people as well as gender neutral bathrooms. And he voted against Pete Buttigieg being the first out Secretary of Transportation and Rachel Levin being the first openly trans assistant secretary for health. Oh, and he has a 0% rating with the HRC.