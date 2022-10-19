Marco Rubio was a puddle of sweat as Val Demings mopped the floor with him during last night’s debate

Marco Rubio and Val Demings faced off last night in the Florida U.S. Senate debate that literally ended with the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker wiping the sweat from his forehead with a damp handkerchief while she received thunderous applause from the crowd.

The 60-minute broadcast was the only scheduled debate between the two candidates and covered a wide range of topics, from gun control to abortion rights to the economy and immigration reform.

Demings tore into Rubio about his response to the Pulse nightclub shooting and his record on gun control…

Demings: You used the Pulse nightclub shooting as your inspiration to run again in 2016 and yet you’ve done nothing.. nothing pic.twitter.com/hr5rxt0lx8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2022

She also took him to task for his stance on abortion…

Demings: As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no Senator I don’t think it’s ok for a girl to be raped and to carry the seed of her rapist. No I don’t think it’s ok for you to make decisions for women and girls pic.twitter.com/IBfYDCVtVB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2022

And she got in a few good zingers along the way, including this moment when she said he has “never run anything at all but his mouth.”

Demings: Of course the Senator who has never run anything at all but his mouth would know nothing about helping people… pic.twitter.com/wSjf5AljZ5 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2022

And then there was her powerful closing statement, which left Rubio, by now dripping in sweat, looking like a sad, wet puppy dog while she received a round of applause from the room…

Val Demings’ closing statement starts with Marco Rubio mopping up his flop sweat and ends with the moderator laughing at him and the audience erupting in thunderous applause for her I think we can all agree she won the debate pic.twitter.com/25KSEz7ST2 — Qondi (@QondiNtini) October 19, 2022

According to the last polling data from FiveThirtyEight, Demings is trailing Rubio by roughly 4.6 points. Though technically considered a swing state, Florida has proven to be fairly reliable Republican turf in the last few election cycles.

That said, the fact that Rubio’s lead is only in the single digits has many Democrats holding out hope for a Demings upset. Not to mention, when it comes to fundraising, she’s outraising him by tens of millions of dollars. As of September 30, she’s pulled in over $65 million, compared to his $37 million.

Of course polls, fundraising, and even spirited debate performances aren’t what will ultimately determine who wins this race. That will ultimately happen on November 8, when Florida voters cast their ballots.

Related: Val Demings quickly closes in on Marco Rubio in the polls and the heat is officially on

Having Demings in the U.S. Senate would not only be a victory for Democrats, it would be a victory for LGBTQ people. The former-police-chief-turned-U.S.-congresswoman, who has been endorsed by HRC, is a longtime a champion for marginalized groups, especially LGBTQ people, Black people, and women.

Rubio, on the other hand, is about as antigay as they come.

In June, he voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law. He also opposes non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people as well as gender neutral bathrooms. And he voted against Pete Buttigieg being the first out Secretary of Transportation and Rachel Levin being the first openly trans assistant secretary for health. Oh, and he has a 0% rating with the HRC.

Here’s how folx on Twitter reacted to last night’s debate…

Last known location of Marco Rubio on the debate stage: pic.twitter.com/PzCF24fcSM — Dan Eldredge ✍🏻🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@dweldredge) October 19, 2022

Val Demings is the truth. Lil’ Marco is a sock puppet with a hole in the toe. — Larry Middleton – Democracy Forward 2022! 💙🇺🇸🌻 (@l78lancer) October 19, 2022

Florida, I know you’ve been through some things but I need you to help yourself. Vote Val. — Sheila (@MsBHaven) October 19, 2022

Did anyone else think Rubio seemed visibly distraught last night? He looked pale and disoriented, like he was either under some sort of influence. That, or just the realization that he was being dismantled by Val Demings in real time. — Darren Mart (@buddyknavery) October 19, 2022

After his debate performance, Senator Marco should apply for Florida disaster relief. Great work, Rep. Demings! — Geoff Coe (@wildimagesfla) October 19, 2022

The most telling thing is – Rubio cannot even look her in the eye. She is every woman out here. — Monica Hall (@jojo71) October 19, 2022

We need to put Val Demings, Stacey Abrams, and Katie Porter in charge of everything. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 19, 2022

As my great aunt would say, Miss Demings just kicked a touchdown right in his balls. 😱 — 🏳️‍🌈shiobanDelCruz 👭 (@DeShioban) October 19, 2022

Got an hour to spare? Watch the entire showdown below.