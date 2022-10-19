water works

Marco Rubio was a puddle of sweat as Val Demings mopped the floor with him during last night’s debate

Marco Rubio and Val Demings faced off last night in the Florida U.S. Senate debate that literally ended with the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker wiping the sweat from his forehead with a damp handkerchief while she received thunderous applause from the crowd.

The 60-minute broadcast was the only scheduled debate between the two candidates and covered a wide range of topics, from gun control to abortion rights to the economy and immigration reform.

Demings tore into Rubio about his response to the Pulse nightclub shooting and his record on gun control…

She also took him to task for his stance on abortion…

And she got in a few good zingers along the way, including this moment when she said he has “never run anything at all but his mouth.”

And then there was her powerful closing statement, which left Rubio, by now dripping in sweat, looking like a sad, wet puppy dog while she received a round of applause from the room…

According to the last polling data from FiveThirtyEight, Demings is trailing Rubio by roughly 4.6 points. Though technically considered a swing state, Florida has proven to be fairly reliable Republican turf in the last few election cycles.

That said, the fact that Rubio’s lead is only in the single digits has many Democrats holding out hope for a Demings upset. Not to mention, when it comes to fundraising, she’s outraising him by tens of millions of dollars. As of September 30, she’s pulled in over $65 million, compared to his $37 million.

Of course polls, fundraising, and even spirited debate performances aren’t what will ultimately determine who wins this race. That will ultimately happen on November 8, when Florida voters cast their ballots.

Having Demings in the U.S. Senate would not only be a victory for Democrats, it would be a victory for LGBTQ people. The former-police-chief-turned-U.S.-congresswoman, who has been endorsed by HRC, is a longtime a champion for marginalized groups, especially LGBTQ people, Black people, and women.

Rubio, on the other hand, is about as antigay as they come.

In June, he voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law. He also opposes non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people as well as gender neutral bathrooms. And he voted against Pete Buttigieg being the first out Secretary of Transportation and Rachel Levin being the first openly trans assistant secretary for health. Oh, and he has a 0% rating with the HRC.

