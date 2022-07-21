Marco Rubio says he knows what’s upsetting the gays, and it’s not marriage rights

After the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, all eyes are now on the Senate to see if it follows suit. At least 10 Republican Senators need to vote in favor of the bill for it to become law.
One person not be supporting the legislation is Florida Senator Marco Rubio. He told Punchbowl News reporter Christian Hall yesterday that the bill addressed a “non-issue” and there was no need to take steps to protect same-sex marriage.
“I don’t know why we’re doing that bill, there’s no threat to its status in America.
“But I know plenty of gay people in Florida that are pissed off about gas prices,” he added.
CNN’s Manu Raju also asked him about it. Republican Rubio told him the legislation was a “stupid waste of time.”
Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 20, 2022
The House vote came about after the Supreme Court decided last month to overturn Roe v Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to individual states. Many of those states have since made access to abortion highly restricted.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion notes on that ruling, said the court should look again at Obergefell v. Hodges. That 2015 SCOTUS ruling legalized same-sex marriage across the US.
To help protect equal marriage, members of Congress introduced the Respect for Marriage Act in both chambers. It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, or DOMA, signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1996.
DOMA defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman. It has technically remained in place, despite the SCOTUS ruling of 2015.
If SCOTUS was to reverse Obergefell, states could potentially use DOMA to block same-sex marriage.
Bipartisan support for Respect for Marriage act
The vote in the House was passed in a 267-157 vote. This included 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure. However, 157 voted against it.
Six Republicans from Florida voted for the bill, including Reps. Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez, Brian Mast, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Mike Waltz.
For the bill to pass the Senate, which is split 50-50 Democrat-Republican, it needs 60 votes in favor.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) said on Wednesday he was “really impressed by how much bipartisan support it got in the House.”
John Thune, the senate’s No. 2 Republican, said he thinks the bill could receive enough GOP support.
“I wouldn’t be surprised. We haven’t assessed [the vote count] at all, yet,” he told reporters. “But as a general matter, I think that is something people in the country have come to accept.”
Other Republican senators have signaled they’d support the legislation. Senator Susan Collins co-sponsored the Senate version of the House bill, and Senator Thom Tillis said on CNN that he’d “probably” vote yes.
Republican Senator Rob Portman also co-sponsored the bill and said it sends “an important message.”
White House urges Senate to pass the bill
Yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden wanted the Senate to move quickly and pass the bill.
“He is a proud champion of the right for people to marry whom they love and is grateful to see bipartisan support for that right,” Jean-Pierre said. “He believes it is non-negotiable and that the Senate should act swiftly to get this to the president’s desk.”
She added, “He wants to sign this. We need this legislation, and we urge Congress to move as quickly as possible, and it’s something the vast majority of the country supports.”
40 Comments
WillParkinson
In other words, “It doesn’t affect me, so I don’t care.”
LumpyPillows
Or does it? Plenty of rumors about little Marco. Might be why he is voting no to cover his tracks.
JClark
That’s close to the Republican mantra. I see it as, “I don’t need it (marriage equality in this case), so I don’t want you to have it.”
jcool
and we know miss lindsey will vote no. she just gets “married” at the hourly rate, complete with a non-disclosure clause.
syrbruce
Remember Florida’s, if you’re voting n g for VA I Demmings NOW you’re voting in a primary. You still need to vote on November. And VOTE BY MAIL.
CNY1983
so he thinks its stupid? he thinks we take our marriages lightly or that they don’t matter to us?
time to show this liquid bitch the door and kick his monkey ass back where it came from.
the genie is out of the bottle and republicans are on record saying they’re coming for us.
you ain’t got enough evangelicals this time sister, were out in front of you.
here’s a heads up to you fake christians if you’re cheating on your wife incognito on grindr:
were coming for YOU!
Kangol2
Well, he’s got a veteran cop running against him on the Democratic side, and she could use your funds and support to oust his cavalier, homophobic and transphobic @ss! He’s a useless waste of space who deserves even less respect after harshly and rightly criticizing Don the Con in 2016, then turning into one of his loyal lapdogs!
barryaksarben
He is a pos. I live in Florida and we almost got rid of him last time but the radical Cubans in Miami who call themselves Cuban BEFOER American and refuse to learn English put him over the top but just barely. Some younger next gen Cuban Americans don’t care if they get retake Cuba back have stopped voting republican (Thank GOD) We need to get rid of little Arco as he is as dangerous as the worst republicans like Rick Scott (another Florida pos). VOTE Blue and watch as the QOP tires to deny people their legal vote or just steal it outright. Vote Blue
ShiningSex
If one is pissed about gas, bitch at the oil companies price gouging. Biden has NOTHING to do with that. People need education on how sh*t works.
Max
you’re so right.
Kangol2
True, though Biden did go hat in hand over to Saudi Arabia, kissed up to its psychopathic leader, and got an agreement from the Saudis to pump more oil, only to be harshly criticized by the right and left for even going!
Brian
He’s just lying. He does not have gay friends telling him that they care more about gas. It’s a completely fabricated story.
It’s also lame “whataboutism.” Its’ a logical fallacy that even most high schoolers could recognize. Someone in Congress (!) should be a more skilled debater than this.
Mack
You can’t educate the Republicans, they can’t get pass one and one equals two.
barryaksarben
EXACTLY. the Gas companies are banking it each and every single quarter while gouging the public
DarkZephyr
“Stupid waste of time” is just his lying excuse.
I mean he still has to take the time to vote “no”. So if he has to take the time to vote, why not just vote “yes”? He knows that whether or not he considers it a waste of time, it will make most gay people and their allies happy. It will make a LOT of people happy. Whether or not HE thinks its a waste of time, he knows most of US don’t see it that way. THAT is what should matter to him. But the fact of the matter is that he simply doesn’t WANT to make us happy because he’s still a homophobe, plain and simple.
The GOP as a whole is still homophobic and if they agree to making this bill a law, it will thwart their still currently active plan to ultimately overturn marriage equality. Their Plan B that they have had in effect since 2015 after the Supreme Court Decision. It has ALWAYS been their goal to enact “nuisance laws” that slowly re-strip LGBT people of their rights and to eventually get a conservative SCOTUS to overturn it. They admitted to this all those years ago. That plan hasn’t changed at all. The “Don’t Say Gay” law is a part of it as is Clarence Thomas’ Opinion with the repeal of Roe Vs. Wade. All the right leaning and moderate LGBT people that are stupidly defending the Don’t Say Gay Law towing the “What about the Children!” line are enabling and greatly aiding them.
PaulGM65
As a Fl resident, I do care! I’m old enough that I grew up as a second class class citizen. This has, for me, been a 60+ year struggle. I will not let a bunch of homo/trans phobic evangelicals force me back into the closet!
I am voting for Val Demings. I’ve already filled out my ballot and will place in the drop box at the first day of early voting!
DarkZephyr
Good luck to you and Mr. Demings! The current A-hole has to GO!
ncman
I think there was legislation put forward to stop price-gouging and ZERO Republicans voted for it.
Cam
Of COURSE Republicans think civil rights are a stupid waste of time.
RJJ
Marco Rubio has got this all wrong. First, it was abortion. Next, it will be marriage equality. Then inter-racial marriage (except our SCOTUS buddy, Clarence Thomas, will never go for that, but 8 other SCOTUS justices may.) Our marriage rights need to be FULLY protected.
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
We like to think tat this could never happen – but it can and will unless we remain resolute.
Kangol2
Uh, 8 other judges aren’t going for stripping away interracial marriage. The three liberal justices would vote against it. The newest liberal judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is in an interracial marriage herself. So you mean the FIVE other right-wing justices–Alito, Coney Barrett, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Roberts–would be likely candidates. I don’t put it past them. Everyone should remember that John Roberts was extremely upset by the decision in favor of Obergefell. And he’s supposed to be the least extreme of the right-wingers on SCOTUS. So a 5-4 decision against interracial marriage, or 6-3 against same-sex marriage is hardly inconceivable!
Mister P
Of course he does not want this to come to a vote. Mainly so he doesn’t have to go on the record as being against it. Secondly, the Supreme Court can undo it and he doesn’t look like the bad guy.
We could make progress in this country on so many fronts, but the repulsicans just want to hold us back.
barryaksarben
Oh, all the lying gop pigs will say (just like they all said about Roe v Wade) that it is settled law and. its would be silly to pass this as it is 100% safe and secure. golly gee. They keep pulling the same old shit over and over. Not one of them wants to go on the fu*king record so when that Taliban court does reverse gay marriage they can lie and say they are “shocked, yes shocked” that this could happen but it will be out of their hands. Hypocritical bastards
bachy
Very cagey MFers.
johncp56
I have to be careful as this D bag has me [email protected]#$%^&*&^%$#@ at the hateful disregard of other humans, were just dumb gays, we are going backwards fast, i,m older and sad at this last few years, and what hateful Republicans have become,
GayEGO
No surprise here, Marco is a nut case who messes up constantly. Protect our rights, even though my husband and I were together 57 years and were able to get married in 2004 in Massachusetts, SCOTUS is likely to overturn marriage equality!
fredk3
the only gas i’m concerned about is the hypocritical baloney coming out of this floppy eared gasbag’s piehole.
James Mahan
Rubio wants to Keep DOMA on the federal books. If SCOTUS reverses marage equality He can use DOMA as a precident to discriminate on LGBTQ people in Florida.
Mack
Well they already do that in Florida, I guess now they want to make that legal.
rj10040
He’s got one thing right — there are way too many rich gays out there who’d gladly vote for the devil himself if they thought they’d save a dime on taxes. Or gas for their Beemers.
dennisjlee
Well when it comes down to it no marriage is protected by the constitution. It also includes interracial marriage in addition to same-sex marriage. with the Supreme Court we have all marriage needs to be codified to be law. I think it has a good name “respect for marriage” you’re respecting it whether you agree with it or not.
MrMichaelJ
There’s pictures of him in a Miami gay club before he became a politician. Not sure why these aren’t plastered all over the place all the time.
Brian
That has been alleged but not proven. Marco Rubio looks awfully generic, and the very old photo could be him or about ten million other guys. That photo almost looks like both me and my brother when we were younger. Pale skin, brown hair. You’re way too gullible.
Mischief13
This from a man who was “allegedly”
At a gay foam party in the ‘90s.
LMG
“Little” Marco fully deserves this name, though “Little Shit” would be far more appropriate. He is an absolute Zero as a Senator. He hates his job, said so, and only ran again after his unsuccessful run for President (LOL) because the Lard @ass of Mar-a-Lago told him to. Rubio MUST be gone! He is a worthless space filler and has proved it again and again. His reason for voting “NO” is a pathetic excuse for his total inability to support anything worthwhile or might contradict the position a majority of his fellow Repooplican colleagues. Clean house Floridians. Dump “Little” Marco. Val Demings is orders of magnitude better for the Senate than this poser and will take care of her constituents, owing nothing to the creature from NYC now a resident of Palm Beach County.
DBMC
What a dishonest man. He knows what he’s saying is disingenuous.
xanadude
If he was worried about “wasting time” they would just leave the laws stand as they are and not try to take rights away from people. Does he not even see the irony in his own statement? SMH
cuteguy
Obviously if it was a “non issue” he would vote to place it into law. I truly hope if they vote to repeal gay marriage, they repeal inter racial marriage as well so Clarence can feel the burn too
chat fisher
I agree with cuteguy, no gay marriage connect reintroduction miscegenation for the FAT ASSED Black NAZI and his White Whore TRAITOR.
barryaksarben
Waste of time? that is how he feels about. being a senator since he rarely shows up to actually vote. Hew has to go