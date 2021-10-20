from bad to worse

Margaret Atwood’s TERFy Twitter problem keeps getting worse

Margaret Atwood had a bad day on Twitter yesterday and today isn’t looking so great for her either.

It all started when the 81-year-old Handmaid’s Tale author shared a transphobic op-ed by problematic journalist Rosie DiManno titled “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?”

In the past, DiManno has mocked a male survivor of sexual assault for coming forward with his story and used derogatory terms to describe Black and Indigenous people. Just last year, she made headlines for hitting “reply all” on a company memo then sending 60 colleagues a racist email.

After sharing the article, which voices sympathy for transphobic author JK Rowling and rails against “trans activism run amok”, Atwood was met with a tidal wave of backlash from her two million Twitter followers. Many people called her out for siding with a transphobe and promoting TERF ideology. (TERF is the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.)

Since most people like Atwood and would probably agree that she’s not transphobic, she could have easily squashed this whole thing by, say, deleting the tweet or, better yet, apologizing. A simple “Oops! That was stupid of me. I promise to do better in the future!” would have sufficed.

Instead, she choose to double down, responding to angry followers by telling them to “read Rosie’s piece” and insisting she’s “not a Terf.” (For the record, we read the piece and it does, indeed, contain TERF sentiment.) Now, someone has added “TERF” to Atwood’s own Wikipedia page.

Why do we get the feeling this isn’t going to end anytime soon?

Let’s see what folx are saying…

