Margaret Atwood’s TERFy Twitter problem keeps getting worse

Margaret Atwood had a bad day on Twitter yesterday and today isn’t looking so great for her either.

It all started when the 81-year-old Handmaid’s Tale author shared a transphobic op-ed by problematic journalist Rosie DiManno titled “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?”

In the past, DiManno has mocked a male survivor of sexual assault for coming forward with his story and used derogatory terms to describe Black and Indigenous people. Just last year, she made headlines for hitting “reply all” on a company memo then sending 60 colleagues a racist email.

After sharing the article, which voices sympathy for transphobic author JK Rowling and rails against “trans activism run amok”, Atwood was met with a tidal wave of backlash from her two million Twitter followers. Many people called her out for siding with a transphobe and promoting TERF ideology. (TERF is the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.)

Since most people like Atwood and would probably agree that she’s not transphobic, she could have easily squashed this whole thing by, say, deleting the tweet or, better yet, apologizing. A simple “Oops! That was stupid of me. I promise to do better in the future!” would have sufficed.

Instead, she choose to double down, responding to angry followers by telling them to “read Rosie’s piece” and insisting she’s “not a Terf.” (For the record, we read the piece and it does, indeed, contain TERF sentiment.) Now, someone has added “TERF” to Atwood’s own Wikipedia page.

Someone edited Margaret Atwood’s Wikipedia page. The hatred of women is sharp as a needle and twice as cruel pic.twitter.com/iMb6ziYWMj — Lorelei ???????? (@hatpinwoman) October 20, 2021

Why do we get the feeling this isn’t going to end anytime soon?

Let’s see what folx are saying…

Look I'm not tryna 'cancel' Margaret Atwood. I'm personally just REALLY tired of casual, lazy transphobia and as a cis person the BARE MINIMUM I can do is call it out, wherever I see it. Atwood doesn't get a free pass just cause she's a beloved Canadian author and feminist — ?Steven??Daniel?McKenna?™ (@tweets_by_stevo) October 20, 2021

Open twitter for the first time in ages and the very first thing I see is that one of my all time favourite authors is retweeting TERFs and doubling down on it. #MargaretAtwood pic.twitter.com/O9KL9YLviY — Sara Bear (@canadiansarbear) October 20, 2021

Why are so many rich and famous people determined to discriminate against trans and NB people? Go use your platform for non-hateful purposes! #MargaretAtwood — Sarah Sahagian (@sarahsahagian) October 19, 2021

Canada, it’s okay to stop worshipping Margaret Atwood. You have my blessing. — Jen The Feisty Librarian (@Feisty_Waters) October 20, 2021

Seeing Margaret Atwood come down on the side of "Why say 'for pregnant ppl or ppl who want to be pregnant', you can just say 'women'?" as if she didn't write a whole book about how it's monstrous to assume that anyone with a PAF body is just a potential pregnancy is beyond satire — Rex Monday (@FaggyMcDykepuff) October 20, 2021

Margaret Atwood flirting with terfery doesn't surprise me in the slightest. It's a surprise when some second-wave white-feminist liberal Boomer *doesn't* embrace transphobia. — A Midsummer Night's SCREAM ? (@autogynamelia) October 20, 2021

No offense Margaret Atwood but if I wanted a nerd’s opinion I’d ask — Christin (@hexprax) October 19, 2021

Margaret Atwood: *writes a book showing how a dystopian society where women are essentially defined by their uterus is a horrible place*

Also Margaret Atwood: *retweets an opinion piece which complains that we no longer define someone as a women purely because they have a uterus* — Sudsy Wudsy (@poofylepoofpoof) October 20, 2021

Feeling pretty anxious about Margaret Atwood going terfwards. As lockdown eases, we all have to check on our mums and aunties, especially the ones who wear a lot of jewellery, and have some gentle convos to make sure they’ve not gone bung over lockdown. — Demonic Perrottet (@julesfurious) October 20, 2021

Canceling Margaret Atwood — ? Jeremiah Warren ? He/Him (@jeremiahjw) October 19, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.