Maria Bartiromo channels everyone’s crazy drunk aunt in paranoid rant about Joe Biden and Russia

Fox News nutjob Maria Bartiromo went completely go off the rails on Sunday Morning Futures yesterday in a bizarre segment about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, during which she ranted and raved about how President Biden secretly wants to see Ukraine “taken down” so he and Vladimir Putin can “sell out” the country together. Or something.

Related: Everyone’s calling Maria Bartiromo the new Jeanine Pirro after psychotic rant about being “trashed”

Bartiromo, looking hungover and in dire need of a hairstylist, alleged that “some people” have told her Donald Trump Biden considers Putin a “partner” rather than an enemy.

Fox's Maria Bartiromo: "Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that, at the end of the day, this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner!" pic.twitter.com/lkYddMlXUs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 13, 2022

Later in the hour, Bartiromo invited Lindsey Graham, who recently called for Putin to be assassinated, onto the show to bolster her outrageous and unfounded claims that Biden is secretly in cahoots with the Russians.

“The Biden administration looks at Putin as a partner for climate change and an Iran Deal maker rather than a war criminal,” Graham declared. “Biden is more afraid of Putin losing than he is excited about Ukraine winning. Let you hear it from me. Victory for Ukraine!”

Related: Maria Bartiromo, possibly drunk, “lost it” over 2020 election, called Bill Barr “screaming”

Bartiromo then asked if the United States and its NATO allies should do more “without turning this into World War III.” To which Graham replied by saying that concerns of a potential world war are being exaggerated.

“This is all a bluff,” he said. “Putin knows it. No one wins a nuclear exchange. I am calling for the crushing of the Russian economy. Even though our war and fight is not with the Russian people, it is with Putin.”

Then he doubled down on his calls for the Russian leader to be assassinated, adding that “the only way this war ends is with Putin going to jail or being taken out by his own people.”

Related: It sure seems like Putin must have that pee tape after all given what Trump just said about him

Neither Bartiromo nor Graham mentioned how Trump has been incapable of criticizing Putin throughout this whole ordeal, or how the ex-president was impeached (the first time) for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it gave him dirt on Biden prior to the 2020 election.

Throughout the crisis, Bartiromo’s commentary on Ukraine has been pretty wacky. She has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of fabricating the threat of war in an attempt to protect Hillary Clinton.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about her off-the-wall remarks yesterday…

Many years ago I was a guest on one of @MariaBartiromo shows to promote 1 of my books. Don't remember which one. That Maria was smart, funny, articulate and SANE. No resemblance to the invasion of the body snatchers Maria that exist on Fox today. It's disturbing to see. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 14, 2022

Fox's Maria Bartiromo is referencing "some people". She just forgets to say that she found "some people" at the bottom of a bottle of whiskey. — Amy Lynn???? (@AmyAThatcher) March 13, 2022

Is Maria Bartiromo a Russian asset? — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) March 13, 2022

Some people have told me that they feel that Maria Bartiromo is an idiot. https://t.co/bquWRUKjMD — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) March 13, 2022

Maria Bartiromo is like your drunken racist aunt who you only see at weddings & funerals & you try really hard to avoid her but she finds you anyway & grabs your arm then talks really loudly in your face as she slurs her words & flecks of vodka laced spittle land on your cheeks. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) March 13, 2022

If Maria Bartiromo is concerned about who’s seeing Putin as a partner she should be calling out Tucker Carlson and Trump. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) March 13, 2022

Maria Bartiromo went from respected finance reporter to full-blown Trumper. Having so much hate in your heart changes you. She trademarked ‘money honey’. pic.twitter.com/crR9GGB97G — Outspoken™? (@Out5p0ken) March 13, 2022

Alcoholism is sick and tired of being associated with Maria Bartiromo. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 13, 2022

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested Biden wants Putin to win in Ukraine and saw him as a “partner.” No Maria. Get it right, it was your deadbeat fake president loser Russian asset who allowed Putin to walk over America, not President Biden. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 13, 2022

Maria Bartiromo & TFG The Boozer & The Loser pic.twitter.com/3sqH739ED2 — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) March 13, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.