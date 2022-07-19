fake news

Maria Bartiromo channels everyone’s crazy drunk aunt while spouting off wild Joe Biden conspiracy theory

By · 14 comments

Maria Bartiromo invented a whole new conspiracy theory about Joe Biden on her show the other day.

The Fox Business host had Rep. Ronny Jackson of Florida on as a guest when their conversation quickly unraveled into a rapid-fire validation of some wild conspiracy theories they invented right there on the spot.

It all started with Bartiromo suggesting that President Biden is being secretly drugged by, possibly, former President Barack Obama. Or maybe First Lady Jill Biden? Could it be former National Security Advisor Susan Rice? Or even White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain? Who knows? But someone is definitely feeding him drugs, Bartiromo is sure of it!

Related: Maria Bartiromo, possibly drunk, “lost it” over 2020 election, called Bill Barr “screaming”

“There were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign,” she said. “I mean, let’s face it, he stayed in the basement the whole time during the campaign, uh, so who knew what when? Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to allow him to function?”

“I know he goes home to Delaware a lot, more than any other president. So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who is running the White House right now, and are they covering up for these mental issues?”

Bartiromo offered absolutely no evidence to support her bullsh*t claims, but Jackson wasted no time jumping on board with them.

“Well, that’s the big question everybody’s asking. Who’s really pulling the strings and running the country right now?” he replied. “We don’t really know the answer to that. We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Jill Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this.”

Related: Everyone’s calling Maria Bartiromo the new Jeanine Pirro after psychotic rant about being “trashed”

“They’re doing exactly what you said,” Jackson continued. “They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day. He’s got good days and bad days and whether or not they have him on drugs I dunno but there are drugs out there that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, to cover stuff like this up temporarily.”

“So I’m sure some of that’s going on, as well but we don’t know because his physician hasn’t stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump’s physician and answered those questions.”

Watch.

 

Now, some reactions…