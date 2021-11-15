Maria Bartiromo, possibly drunk, “lost it” over 2020 election, called Bill Barr “screaming”

Everyone’s talking about how once-respected journalist Maria Bartiromo reportedly blew a gasket after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

According to ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in his new book Betrayal, the Fox Business Network anchor, who may or may not have been drunk (it’s always hard to tell with her), reportedly called ex-Attorney General Bill Barr “screaming” about so-called voter fraud.

“Bartiromo had once been a widely respected and trailblazing financial journalist,” Karl writes. “As a correspondent for CNBC, she was the first television reporter to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Now she had her own show on Fox News and she was using it to boost a series of unfounded allegations designed to overturn a presidential election.”

According to Barr, who spoke to Karl on the record, Bartiromo freaked out on him, complaining about how “the DOJ hadn’t done anything to stop the Democrats from stealing the election.”

“She called me up and she was screaming,” Barr said. “I yelled back at her. She’s lost it.”

Of course, this is Bill Barr we’re talking about, so take what he says with a huge grain of salt.

Then again, this is also Maria Bartiromo we’re talking about, so the story sorta checks out.

(Also, bigger question: Why was the Attorney General of the United States taking personal calls from a Fox News anchor to begin with?)

Bartiromo is refusing to talk about the alleged incident. When Karl reached out to her for comment, because, “after all, it’s highly inappropriate for a journalist to call the attorney general and demand he do something related to a criminal investigation,” she didn’t respond.

“But a Fox News spokesperson did get back to me and denied Barr’s account of the conversation on Bartiromo’s behalf,” he writes.

