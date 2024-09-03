Actor Mario Cantone has treated fans of And Just Like That to a little taste of what to expect from the third season.

Cantone plays the gay character Anthony Marentino, who first appeared as Charlotte’s wedding planner in Sex & The City. He ended up marrying Stanford Blatch (played by the late Willi Garson). Marentino enjoys a more prominent part in the Sex & The City spinoff, And Just Like That.

Over the weekend, he shared a photo and video of himself on set. He appears to be presiding over the launch of a new bakery in New York City’s East Village called Hot Fellas, surrounded by muscled hunk in tight denim shirts, shorts, and Timberland boots.

He then re-shared a video clip by paparazzi videographer Mickey Blank. It singled out Cantone as “The only actor to greet all the extras when coming to set.”

In a caption, Cantone thanked Blank for the footage and said, “It truly shows the joy of the day Shooting @justlikethatmax in high heat🔥. What a glorious day. I’m a lucky guy. @andjustlikethatcostumes making those boys stop traffic! And then there’s @nicoleariparker @sarahjessicaparker @cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @sarita__choudhury It could not be better. And of course all the HotFellas!”

Another video from Blank last week showed Sarah Jessica Parker also involved in the scene.

Season three

It’s understood that most of the main cast will be returning for the third season of And Just Like That, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and John Corbett.

Two names not returning are Sara Ramirez, who played Che Diaz, and Karen Pittman, who played Nya Wallace. Pittman is not returning because she already had filming commitments to two other shows and couldn’t reschedule, even though producers wanted her back.

Ramirez’s departure appears less amicable. The non-binary performer posted to Instagram to suggest they were let go because “casting directors and agents are making black lists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

An insider on the show dismissed the claims, telling the Daily Mail, “Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease fire. Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season.”

The insider added, “After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

New faces will be joining the cast, including the one and only Rosie O’Donnell. The veteran lesbian comic posted a photo of an And Just Like That script to her Instagram to confirm the news.

Also, Anthony’s love interest, Giuseppe (played by Sebastiano Pigazzi), is set to become a series regular.

And Just Like That will hit screens in 2025. The precise date has not yet been announced.