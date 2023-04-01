Mario Lopez’s flashback, Shawn Mendes’ sunburn, & Andy Cohen’s dad bod

This week the twinky gay handyman from Grey Gardens got his time in the spotlight, George Santos offered a fashion critique, and a New York judge got fired for his OnlyFans. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Murad Merali got some sun.
Blanco held his head.
Alan Cumming shaved his head.
Michael Gunning became a LGBTQ+ Athlete Ambassador.
Telly Leung broke a sweat.
Frank Soto made the bed.
Eric Radford woke up early.
Andy Cohen celebrated Spring break.
Shawn Mendes got burned.
Alexander Liu showed off.
Johnny Massaro took in a waterfall.
Polo Morin took a dip.
Chris Stanley deodorized.
Mario Lopez threw back to the ’90s.
Rob Gronkowski floated around.
Nick Viall got another tattoo.
Jared Leto wore a hat.
Okkar Min Maung breathed deep.
Aquaria served man.
And Milan Christopher turned 37.
9 Comments
greekboy
Put Andy Cohen in leather, give him a couple of butch pills and he would be a hot gray daddy
inbama
Maybe it’s time to get our poor gay kids out of ugly make-up and dresses and start Leather Queen Story Hour.
dbmcvey
@inbama
Yeah, instead of something that’s not necessarily sexual (drag) put in something that is absolutely sexual (leather).
Rambeaux
Young Mario Lopez resembles young Richard Gere
Meant as a compliment to both.
MSM
Just an observation and my own opinion. The male body is a beautiful work of art. Why do so many men cover themselves with so many tats. A few are sexy. The david bromstead look is gross and totally not sexy at all.
Kangol2
The men themselves and lots of people who view them have no issue with tattoos. Some find them quite sexy, you know!
abfab
Not every male body is a beautiful work of art. Unfortunate but true.
Kangol2
Interesting mix this week. Happy birthday to the Bad Boi, Milan Christopher! Andy Cohen, though? No thanks!
SDR94103
thank you for NO washboard abs. A little tired of that.