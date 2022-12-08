Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Lindsey Graham for “rudeness” and insulting her

Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at fellow Republican lawmakers following the defeat of Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Greene is a US Representative for Georgia’s 14th District. She says she felt purposefully excluded from campaigning alongside Walker.

Instead, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham made several visits to Georgia to bolster Walker’s campaign. They also appeared alongside Walker for high-profile TV interviews.

In the wake of Walker’s defeat, which gave Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate, many on the right are now playing the blame game. And Greene has Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell in her sights.

“Rudeness”

Appearing on the Steve Bannon War Room podcast, Greene whined she about not enjoying a more high-profile role in Walker’s campaign.

“This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country.

“And this is your third loss in my home state. So, let me inform you on behalf of Georgia, this is your third strike and you’re out!

“I was never asked very often by the Herschel Walker campaign to come speak at any of his campaign events. They only asked me to maybe two I think.

“Two or three in my own district when he was campaigning all over the state, running for Senate. But they only asked me a couple of times in my own district, which I find extremely insulting.

“The audacity and really frank rudeness of the campaign consultants and Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham where they thought, you know, we’re going to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene away from Herschel Walker.

“I think it was really a major mistake and an insult to me and insult to people who support me and Republicans all over Georgia.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said it is “extremely insulting” that the Herschel Walker campaign didn’t ask her to campaign statewide for him. pic.twitter.com/Vg58W6cT9d — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 7, 2022

Related: Lindsey Graham does push-ups in bizarre bid to get Herschel Walker elected

Hand holding

Greene took another swipe online. Responding to a Tweet blaming Donald Trump’s support for Walker for the election failure, Greene said Trump was not to blame. Instead, “Blame the one who was hand holding him all over the state, among many other reasons.”

This has to be the dumbest assessment of our Senate loss, His campaign told Trump to stay out, so don’t blame Trump. Blame the one who was hand holding him all over the state, among many other reasons. https://t.co/yvVB0urpDT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 7, 2022

It’s not clear whether this was a reference to Ted Cruz or Lindsey Graham. However, as Greene’s not publicly criticized Cruz on this matter, our money’s on Graham.

Online, many expressed doubt over Greene’s power to persuade people to vote for Walker.

Her misguided grandiose sense of self never ceases to amaze me. MGT is a legend in her own mind! — MEH MSW (@MEH_4allBlue) December 7, 2022

What, did she want him to lose by MORE?? @RepMTG — I’m tired…tired of playing the game… (@JonStone55) December 7, 2022

Every Republican everywhere in America should campaign with MTG. Please. — Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) December 7, 2022

It’s extremely insulting that the Titanic didn’t request a second iceberg. — Eric Benét (@ebenet) December 7, 2022

Related: Lindsey Graham has outburst on senate floor, is warned to follow decorum rules