Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms what everyone’s been suspecting for months

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to confirm Tuesday what many observers have long suspected: she sees herself in the running to be Donald Trump’s Vice President pick if he runs for President in 2024.

Greene, a MAGA Republican, has been amongst Trump’s most vociferous defenders, even as his legal woes mount. She has spent this week consistently blasting the fresh indictment leveled against Trump in her home state.

She has aimed some of her criticism at GOP Governor Brian Kemp for not doing more to support Trump. In fact, Kemp has made it clear he’s had enough of Trump’s false claims about the election being stolen.

On Tuesday, Kemp posted a tweet stating “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

“Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Addressing Kemp’s lack of support for Trump, Greene said, “His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election. That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it,” reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As Governor, Kemp is term-limited. There is speculation he could run for the Senate in 2026. Asked if she would stand against him in a GOP Primary, Greene said, “I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not. I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Online, Greene’s assertion about “a lot” to think about prompted eye-rolls.

Talking of unhinged, Laura Loomer, an extremist Republican who failed to win office last year, was also quick to weigh in with her opinion.

“Forgotten men and women”

Greene’s attempts to display loyalty to Trump included her posting a video to her social media last night. It praised Trump’s time at the White House.

“America First wasn’t just a slogan — it was our reality. The forgotten men and women of this country were forgotten no longer. Let’s re-elect President Trump in 2024 and Make America Great Again!!”

An accompanying video featured a narrated version of the Rudyard Kipling poem, If.

That message, too, prompted ridiculed online.

