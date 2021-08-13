Marjorie Taylor Greene on Covid surge: “We’re human, we can’t live forever”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is suspended from Twitter for a week for spreading Covid misinformation, is having to use other means to spout her anti-vax warnings.

Greene has been particularly worked up over the FDA granting full, final approval of the Pfizer/biotech Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA previously granted emergency approval for use to help tackle the pandemic and is now on the verge of granting full approval. Emergency approval can be used to speed up the distribution of medication/vaccines in times of crisis.

Yesterday, Greene spoke to the right-wing network, Real America’s Voice. She says she believes officials were inflating the figures of those being hospitalized with Covid. Why? Because she’d spoken to someone in a hospital who said that wasn’t the case where they worked.

“I don’t think the FDA should approve a vaccine that it doesn’t seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country. At least that’s what the media tells us every single day,” she claimed.

“I’ve talked to local hospitals here in my district in here in my state. Yes, the waiting rooms get full, but guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just COVID,” Greene said. “But they’re seeing about 30 percent of those numbers being COVID cases.”

“Everybody needs to get back down to common sense and remember that, you know, we’re human, we can’t live forever, we’re going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses, and we get hurt sometimes.”

Greene’s claim that the Covid vaccine “doesn’t seem to be that effective” is false. Earlier this week it was announced that more than 99.99% of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.

According to a CNN analysis of CDC data, as of August 2, “more than 164 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 … Fewer than 0.001% of those individuals — 1,507 people — died and fewer than 0.005% — 7,101 people — were hospitalized with Covid-19.”

The Pfizer vaccine will not necessarily stop you from contracting Covid, but it should lessen the symptoms: a fact Greene takes issue with because…. Well, she heard of someone where that wasn’t the case.

Earlier in the week, before her Twitter suspension took effect, she tweeted: “A distant family member, who is vaccinated, got covid. Her symptoms were worse than her unvaccinated husband & brother in law, who both got covid as well. The covid vax did not stop her from catching it & did not make her case more mild. Stop Vaccine Mandates!”

This week, Los Angeles City Council voted to introduce proof of vaccination requirements for most indoor spaces, including bars and restaurants. San Francisco has announced a similar plan, while New York will implement a vaccine mandate for anyone wanting to enter most indoor, hospitality spaces, from August 16.

