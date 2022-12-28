Marjorie Taylor Greene defends George Santos, says lefties hate him as he’s gay

While Democrats call for his resignation and even some Republicans demand an investigation, New York City Congressman-elect Georga Santos has secured one major supporter: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Santos, 34, this week admitted that he fabricated much of his résumé before winning his midterm election last month. Santos flipped a Democratic seat covering parts of Long Island and Queens. He remains adamant he will take his seat as a Representative next week.

Santos admits lying about his work history, education and owning properties. He admits exaggerating claims about being Jewish (he said he’s instead more “Jew-ish”).

On Twitter, Greene (R-GA) came to his defense. The MAGA troll bizarrely claims that attacks against Santos are down to the left hating the fact the Republican party now has an out, gay Congressman.

“​​George Santos lied about his resume, and the left is demanding he resign,” Green acknowledged. She then went on to claim that those on the left also lie.

George Santos lied about his resume, and the left is demanding he resign. Ilhan Omar says she didn’t marry her brother, she lied.

Elizabeth Warren said she was Native American Indian, she lied.

The left said George Floyd didn’t die of a drug overdose, they lied. 1/3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 27, 2022

Many took particular offense at Greene’s assertion George Floyd’s death was drug-related. Floyd’s autopsy says he was killed and his killers were found guilty of murder.

“The real reason they’re attacking George Santos is that he the first openly gay Republican elected”

Greene then threw in some transphobia.

“Dr Rachel Levine says he’s a woman, he lied.”

Greene also tossed lying accusations at Dr. Anthony Fauci and the J6 committee, among others.

Greene concluded, “The left doesn’t care about lying. The real reason they’re attacking George Santos is that he the first openly gay Republican elected and they hate him for it. I’m glad George is being honest with his district now and look forward to seeing how George legislates & votes.”

The left doesn’t care about lying. The real reason they’re attacking George Santos is that he the first openly gay Republican elected and they hate him for it. I’m glad George is being honest with his district now and look forward to seeing how George legislates & votes. 4/4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 27, 2022

Shameless

Greene’s argument that Santos’ lying is OK because other politicians are dishonest was echoed by Santos. Last night, Tulsa Gabbard took him to task on Fox News.

Filling in for Tucker Carlson, Gabbard, a former Democratic rep for Hawaii who has swung to the right in recent years, asked Santos if he had any “shame” about his dishonesty.

“Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats,” Santos responded. “Look at Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

Yesterday, the Republican Jewish Coalition banned George Santos from events for “deceiving” the group and “misrepresenting” his ethnic background.

“He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note,” said the group’s CEO, Matt Brooks of Santos. “He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”

A fellow GOP rep.-elect from New York City also demanded an investigation into Santos.

Nick LaLota’s district (R-N.Y.) borders the one secured by Santos. LaLota issued a statement yesterday saying, “House Republicans like me are eager to be sworn in and focus on our Commitment to America and our respective districts. Yet, over the last few weeks I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos.”

“As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required.”

Pulse nightclub shooting

One Democratic lawmaker who is maintaining the pressure on Santos is Rep. Ritchie Torres (from NYC’s 15th District). Yesterday, Torres highlighted the fact Santos also changed his connection to the Pulse shooting tragedy.

Santos previously said four employees of his had died at the nightclub. However, none of the victims were employed at any of the businesses he listed on his résumé. Yesterday, Santos said the four people he was referencing were set to be employees of businesses he was connected with.

George Santos has updated his lie about the Pulse club shooting. He previously said the four victims had been his past employees. Now he’s claiming the four victims were going to be his future employees. In other words, he meant to say employee-ish. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 28, 2022

George Santos not only lies but he lies about his lies: “I did not outright lie about my work experience” George, you did outright lie.

You lied outright about working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. pic.twitter.com/WB9705DCN2 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 27, 2022

Torres is among those calling for a full investigation into Santos’ financial affairs.

Santos admitted going to court around six years ago for non-payment of rent. He owed around $12,000 to a former landlord. He says he and his family were up to their eyeballs in debt due to his late mom’s battle with cancer.

Santos admits he never paid the arrears the judge ordered him to pay.

“We didn’t pay it off. I completely forgot about it.”

Claims about owning 13 properties are also a lie. Santos lives with his sister in Huntington.

Despite this, as his election campaign floundered due to lack of funds, Santos declared that he lent his campaign over $700,000 of his own money.