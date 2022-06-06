Marjorie Taylor Greene desperately picks fight with school shooting survivor, fails spectacularly

The always-classy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter on Sunday to attack Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg.

Greene’s tweet was bad enough on its own, but it looked even more desperate next to 22-year-old Hogg’s reply. Hogg is a co-founder of March For Our Lives, a gun control group that was formed in 2018 following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The group is planning a protest in D.C. later this month to show support for sensible gun control reform after the multiple mass shooting events across the country, and particularly the school shooting in a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“@davidhogg111 I hear you & your girls are funded to come to town this week to once again try to manipulate some of my gutless weak colleagues to vote for gun control that will violate our freedoms and leave Americans defenseless,” Green wrote, adding “I don’t see you on my schedule, why not?”

“Congresswoman Greene,” Hogg responded. “I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting commonsense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to stop children from dying. Don’t really have time to help you go viral for attacking survivors so you can fundraise. Respectfully, David.”

The March for Our Lives protest is set to take place on June 11.

“We’re marching on our nation’s capital just like we did in 2018,” reads the group’s website. “Show up, and demonstrate to our elected officials that we demand and deserve a nation free of gun violence.”

Here’s how the brief exchange played out on Twitter:

This wasn’t the first time Greene has lashed out at the young activist. In April, after Hogg posted he supports required licenses to purchase any firearm, Greene suggested he spend time with “actual deer hunters” so he could “learn to be more masculine and you will appreciate how we will get our food supply when Biden’s inflation makes buying food unaffordable.”

“When a student brought guns to my school to kill other students he was mad at, unlike you, my reaction was why is he the only one with guns and why is there no one with guns to defend us?” Greene added, referring to a 1990 incident at Greene’s high school in which an armed student held other kids hostage. “Your reaction was joining a women’s anti-gun lobby funded by billionaire Bloomberg.”

“The near experience of a school shooting at my school when I was in 11th grade solidified my strong support for our 2A and led to my learning that then Senator Joe Biden‘s legislation was the cause of us students being defenseless sitting ducks bc of gun free zones,” she said.

Greene was also caught on video chasing Hogg down on the street to berate him about his views on gun control.

The disturbing clip, which was taken before Greene was elected to Congress, was shared on Twitter by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered in the Parkland shooting.