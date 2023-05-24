Marjorie Taylor Greene just bought Kevin McCarthy’s used cherry lip balm and …. Eww

Taking a break from their regular Congressional business yesterday, Republicans found 15 minutes to hold a private fundraising auction. One of the lots was Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s used cherry Chapstick, according to Politico.

Couldn’t he just have sold an old tie or something?

The item prompted a few bids, but things began to heat up when McCarthy also offered dinner with the winner and to meet with their donors and supporters.

That’s when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped up. She won the item by bidding $100,000.

Greene’s money will go to the National Republican Congressional Committee, reports The Hill.

Greene was a fierce ally of McCarthy in his bid to become speaker back in January.

GOP and Democrat lawmakers are currently in protracted negotiations over spending cuts and the debt ceiling. Some Democrats blasted their GOP colleagues for taking time out to fundraise during such a crucial moment.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called it “insane”.

They doing this insane chapstick shit while the country teeters on default.



Greene blasts companies that side “with transgender ideology”

When not buying used lip balm, Greene also found time yesterday to post more transphobic content on social media.

She and her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, posted a joint video in which Greene spoke out against companies that produce material aimed at trans men. Greene suggested, “Any company that sides with transgender ideology over their customer base has declared war on our country’s values. This movement stretches way beyond Bud Light. The American people are tired of getting lectures from predatory multinational corporations.”

Any company that sides with transgender ideology over their customer base has declared war on our country's values.



Demonstrating her lack of understanding of the issue, she blasted tampon companies for advertising to “trans men”. To accompany her words, she posted a video of Dylan Mulvaney. The TikTok influencer is a trans woman, not a trans man.

Trans men are individuals assigned girls at birth who later undergo transition. Many trans men continue to experience periods.

Mulvaney has previously posted a video in which she explored tampons and how they work. She did not suggest in the video she needed to use one but rather sent “love” to anyone on their period.