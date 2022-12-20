Marjorie Taylor Greene launches scathing attack on Lauren Boebert

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a scathing attack on fellow far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert yesterday. On Twitter, Georgia’s Greene accused Colorado lawmaker Boebert of “High School drama” and disloyalty to Donald Trump.

Greene and Boebert are among the most high-profile public faces of the MAGA wing of the Republicans. However, rumors of a rift between the two have surfaced before. In April, Politico alleged the women got into such a heated argument at a House Freedom Caucus gathering that they had to be physically separated. It said the row was over Greene appearing at a rally organized by racist, anti-semite Nick Fuentes.

Their latest disagreement is related to the battle over the next speaker of the House. Republicans took control of the House in the midterms. Greene is the biggest cheerleader for Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to take the role.

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses “perverted” Walmart of “grooming” kids

On Monday, Boebert spoke at Turning Point USA’s winter student conference. A reporter for Real America’s Voice asked her whether she agreed with Greene’s support of Kevin McCarthy.

Bobert made it clear she did not, saying she often did not agree with Greene, and: “I don’t believe in this, just like I don’t believe in Russian, Jewish space lasers.”

“A cheap sound bite”

The dig clearly prompted Greene to see red. She retweeted a video clip with a message.

I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes. 1/3

pic.twitter.com/89r5jw9j0t — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2022

“I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert,” Greene said. “President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes.

“She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.

“The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites. Save America! Defeat the Democrats!”

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert got into such a heated conflict, they had to be separated

Online, many offered opinions on the fight between Greene and Boebert.

Marge and Boebert aren’t BFFs anymore. This is getting spicy. — Domestic Supply Of Lunacy (@UnionizeTesla) December 19, 2022

What, no honor among thieves? — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) December 20, 2022

LoL when you’ve lost Gaetz and Boebert… — Justin Moore (@JMoore821) December 19, 2022

You turn, Lauren! Can’t let her talk that way about you! — Steve K (@kielyvocal) December 19, 2022

Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also made it clear that he’s not throwing his support behind McCarthy. However, he added he admired Greene (something Boebert did not). In the same interview, Gaetz openly questioned Donald Trump’s support for McCarthy.

“HR was not always his best thing,” Gaetz said, pointing to a “parade of horribles” who served in Trump’s administration.

“So maybe we oughta have a choice come out of the House that represents the conservative center of our caucus,” he said. “I’ll be for Trump for president, but I will not follow him in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.”