Marjorie Taylor Greene leaps to Alex Jones’ defense: “All he did was speak words”

Infowars host Alex Jones was yesterday ordered by a Connecticut judge to pay $965million to the families of some of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The award exceeded the $550milion requested by the families and an FBI agent who responded to the attack.

Since 2012, Jones repeatedly supported the unfounded, baseless conspiracy theory that the mass shooting was a hoax. Before yesterday’s ruling, Jones had already been ordered to pay other Sandy Hook relatives $49million at a separate trial in Texas in August.

Twenty children and six adults died at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Their grief-stricken families say that Jones’s misinformation led to years of harassment and death threats.

Jones’s lawyers say they are looking to appeal against the ruling.

Jones now says he believes the Sandy Hook massacre was “100% real”. However, among the few to jump to his defense was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For Greene and others at the MAGA end of the Republican party, it’s a question of free speech, seemingly without consequence.

“No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words,” tweeted Greene. “He was not the one who pulled the trigger. Were his words wrong and did he apologize? Yes.

“That’s what freedom of speech is. Freedom to speak words.

“Political persecution must end,” she said.

Greene’s views on freedom of speech questioned

Greene’s tweet had over 21k replies at the time of writing. Most questioned the lawmaker’s notion of free speech.

You are free to say anything you want but that does not mean you won’t be held accountable for the harm they cause others.. you might want to consider that. — southern liberal. ROLL TIDE ROLL! (@AHwants2no) October 12, 2022

Are you familiar with the concept of defamation? If someone published a false story about you sexually molesting children you lured to your home with candy, I’m guessing you’d be taking a different position. — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 13, 2022

“That’s what freedom of speech is. Freedom to speak words.” Just because you are free to speak words that are vicious lies that foreseeably inflict deep pain on other people doesn’t mean you are free from the consequences. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 12, 2022

You can’t run into a crowded theater and yell “fire!”, Marjorie. Astonishing that this has to be explained to you. — Ghoultar (@Voultar) October 12, 2022

Others reminded her of the time she harassed survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

The school shooting survivor stalker has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/vEogLjoqBo — (@antifaoperative) October 12, 2022

Or just about her hypocrisy.

“That’s what freedom of speech is. Freedom to speak words.” Hey, Marge, this you?https://t.co/BOJJHWfaCy — Melissa (@Proudmimi12) October 12, 2022

Even you don’t believe what you don’t believe that pic.twitter.com/kUnDvGr2Dy — Taliesin & Evitel (@TaliesinEvitel) October 12, 2022

Based on your definition, the person who called in a fake disturbance at your house was just exercising their freedom of speech and there should be no consequences. — JM ☮️ (@JLinMiller) October 12, 2022

Some just wanted to tell her to take a good, long, hard look at herself.

You’re so bad at being human. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 13, 2022

He didn’t speak just words he spoke just lies. Hurtful lies. I have lost 2 children and this was the worst thing you could do to a grieving parent. That’s all you all do is lie. By you speaking out for him just shows the kind of person you are. Put yourself in those parents shoes — Valerie (@valeriemerie2) October 12, 2022

