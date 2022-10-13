clueless

Marjorie Taylor Greene leaps to Alex Jones’ defense: “All he did was speak words”

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

Infowars host Alex Jones was yesterday ordered by a Connecticut judge to pay $965million to the families of some of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The award exceeded the $550milion requested by the families and an FBI agent who responded to the attack.

Since 2012, Jones repeatedly supported the unfounded, baseless conspiracy theory that the mass shooting was a hoax. Before yesterday’s ruling, Jones had already been ordered to pay other Sandy Hook relatives $49million at a separate trial in Texas in August.

Twenty children and six adults died at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Their grief-stricken families say that Jones’s misinformation led to years of harassment and death threats.

Jones’s lawyers say they are looking to appeal against the ruling.

Jones now says he believes the Sandy Hook massacre was “100% real”. However, among the few to jump to his defense was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For Greene and others at the MAGA end of the Republican party, it’s a question of free speech, seemingly without consequence.

“No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words,” tweeted Greene. “He was not the one who pulled the trigger. Were his words wrong and did he apologize? Yes.

“That’s what freedom of speech is. Freedom to speak words.

“Political persecution must end,” she said.

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene just took stupid to a new low and the jokes write themselves

Greene’s views on freedom of speech questioned

Greene’s tweet had over 21k replies at the time of writing. Most questioned the lawmaker’s notion of free speech.

Others reminded her of the time she harassed survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

Or just about her hypocrisy.

Some just wanted to tell her to take a good, long, hard look at herself.

Related: Pete Buttigieg reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene accusing him of “emasculating” cars