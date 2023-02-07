horror show

Marjorie Taylor Greene is made temporary U.S. House speaker and Twitter has one thing to say

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Twitter)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was ‘Speaker Pro Tempore’ yesterday. It means she temporarily took on the role of speaker in Kevin McCarthy’s absence and presided over Congress.

It’s quite the turnaround for the far-right MAGA Representative.

Greene was booted off her committee assignments when Democrats controlled the house.

Greene tweeted about the honor, posting a video clip of herself banging her gavel. The accompanying caption said, “I could get used to this.”

The online reaction was best summed up in one word: “Don’t”

Others suggested Greene hang on to her new toy.

Others offered variations on the same theme.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s close relationship with Kevin McCarthy

Greene was one of the most vocal supporters of Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become Speaker. She didn’t hesitate to criticize Republican colleagues, including Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, who challenged McCarthy’s election.

He was finally made Speaker after 15 votes on the matter.

Since then, Greene has seen her star rise in Congress. She landed plum positions on the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight Committee.

A couple of weeks ago, the New York Times ran a story about McCarthy’s gratitude to Greene for her support. He reportedly told one friend, “I will never leave that woman. I will always take care of her.”