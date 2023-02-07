Marjorie Taylor Greene is made temporary U.S. House speaker and Twitter has one thing to say

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was ‘Speaker Pro Tempore’ yesterday. It means she temporarily took on the role of speaker in Kevin McCarthy’s absence and presided over Congress.

It’s quite the turnaround for the far-right MAGA Representative.

Greene was booted off her committee assignments when Democrats controlled the house.

Greene tweeted about the honor, posting a video clip of herself banging her gavel. The accompanying caption said, “I could get used to this.”

I could get used to this… pic.twitter.com/cY78EnDYwv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 6, 2023

The online reaction was best summed up in one word: “Don’t”

But don’t. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) February 6, 2023

You shouldn’t. — Bärí A. Williams, Esq. (@BariAWilliams) February 7, 2023

Don’t. — Tina Mabry (@TinaMabry) February 6, 2023

Don’t — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) February 7, 2023

Others suggested Greene hang on to her new toy.

Keep that you might have to chip your away out of prison. — Jay Arnold (@jadedcreative) February 7, 2023

Others offered variations on the same theme.

Wow, they taught it a new trick! Now put it back into the Georgia mountains where it belongs. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) February 6, 2023

This is one of the scariest things I have ever seen in my life. Constitution denier — Matt Willhite (@repmattwillhite) February 7, 2023

One of the signs of the Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/YZDjLWSzgR — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 6, 2023

Less than a year ago, Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a white nationalist conference. Republicans just elevated her to presiding over the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/CES704g0ey — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 6, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s close relationship with Kevin McCarthy

Greene was one of the most vocal supporters of Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become Speaker. She didn’t hesitate to criticize Republican colleagues, including Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, who challenged McCarthy’s election.

He was finally made Speaker after 15 votes on the matter.

Since then, Greene has seen her star rise in Congress. She landed plum positions on the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight Committee.

A couple of weeks ago, the New York Times ran a story about McCarthy’s gratitude to Greene for her support. He reportedly told one friend, “I will never leave that woman. I will always take care of her.”