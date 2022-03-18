Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a complete fool of herself again

Marjorie Taylor Greene has proudly put her ignorance on full display in the Capitol again. The anti-LGBTQ Georgia Rep. was giving a speech about vaccines yesterday.

Greene has long rallied against vaccine and mask mandates, even introducing legislation to try and get Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, fired.

On this occasion, Greene was trying to suggest it was weird or sinister that the CDC encourages people to get booster shots of the Covid vaccines.

Greene: I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying you've got to get your second Polio shot, you gotta get your third..

“I don’t know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out, saying, ‘Oh you’ve got to get your second polio shot, you’ve got to get your third, you got to get your fourth, and this may continue to keep going.’ I think the question we all should ask is when does this stop? And when are enough vaccines enough?”

Greene doesn’t appear to realize the CDC recommends all youngsters are given four polio shots. According to its website, these are recommended at 2 months, 4 months, 6 through 18 months old, and 4 through 6 years old.

Greene also conveniently forgets that a new flu jab is issued every year because the influenza virus, like Covid, evolves quickly and vaccines need to be tweaked to effectively deal with this. Then again, Greene has previously said, “I don’t believe in evolution”.

People, unsurprisingly, were quick to point out her nonsense.

Ok, MMR is actually a 2 shot regimen starting at 12-15 mo, & the 2nd dose at 4-6y. CDC recommends that kids get 4 doses of polio vaccine, at 2 mo, 4 mo, 6-18 mo, & 4-6 y. Hep B is 3 doses, DTP is 4 doses. I know she’s not a doctor but has she ever heard of Google? Such ignorance. https://t.co/lgFxrksLqz — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 18, 2022

Not only to they recommend it, your kid can’t start K without 4 doses of polio vaccine. — Bryan Adams (@bryancadams) March 17, 2022

We get flu shots every year. Shingles is a two shot regimen. Tetanus has to be repeated. Pneumonia shot is every year. Covid has many variations and the boosters are to keep up with those. How can she not see that? — ✨✨Linda✨✨ (@Lindas_Here) March 17, 2022

Marge Greene understands vaccines as well as she understands grammar and fashion. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 17, 2022

I am still shocked that somebody with so little general knowledge, understanding of the social systems and of such low intelligence can become a lawmaker in USA, and make decisions that impact millions. It is irresponsible. Becomes dangerous in any crisis. This applies to Aus too — Anna B2 (@fiumanka007_b) March 18, 2022

She now has Anonymous watching 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WKkJUSKvb0 — Mia (@Mia_Savy_Reader) March 17, 2022

I wonder if she’s ever returned a car to the dealership where she purchased it, complaining, “You never told me I would have to keep adding gas to the tank.” — Kevin Cote (@KevinPJCote) March 18, 2022

It’s disturbing that a member of Congress is so uneducated,ays a lot about how she was elected. Education shouldn’t be something you shun it should be something you embrace.I’m not saying going to school is easy I had my ups&downs. In the end it gave me a degree of strength🕯️ — PaganLady🦋🌊🕯️🐉❤️🕯️🇺🇦 (@PaganLady3) March 18, 2022

I wouldn’t leave her in charge of someone else’s Gerbil 🐹 She needs to sit her NASTY backside down and STFU. So tired of her shenanigans she is an utter disgrace. Having worked for Gov & in health I would have lost my job if I behaved the way that trollop does. Urgh — Princess Chanel🕉 #TeamBrianTylerCohen actblue.com (@LouisV170834) March 17, 2022

Never heard of having to get a yearly flu shot. One mammogram and one colonoscopy should be enough. A single teeth cleaning in your 20s should suffice. I showered yesterday. Why should I shower today? Tampons? Tampons? Who needs to change them regularly? Don’t get me started! — Viva Cuba Libre (@PresidiotTrump) March 18, 2022

She has kids.

Have they not been vaccinated for numerous things? Many of which require multiple shots. — Barbara Levitan (@BarbaraLevitan) March 17, 2022

Greene is too young to know this, but I’m one of the early recipients of the polio vaccine. We were required to receive regular booster shots to avoid getting polio. That was when it was an actual shot. It was in the late 50s. She might want to read a book. — WatchYourRepsSC🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WatchYourRepsSC) March 18, 2022

Covid cases have been predicted to rise in the United States over the next few weeks due to the emergence of the BA.2 variant of the Omicron strain. The variant has already caused a spike in cases in the UK, France and Germany in recent days.