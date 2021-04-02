get vaccinated

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for sharing her “Covid-protection” workout

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene demonstrates her workout (Photo: Twitter)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) believes she has the answer to Covid… strenuous physical activity for all. Yesterday she shared a video of what she described as her “Covid protection”, along with the hashtag #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of her doing clean-and-press lifts and rather unusual pull-ups.

When people began to question her unorthodox pull-up method, the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker issued a further tweet of clarification, saying that, “Since this is trending: 1. Yes being healthy through training and lifestyle, I trust my immune system as my Covid protection. 2. For those confused on my pull-ups, these are called butterfly pull-ups. Sometimes I do strict and sometimes I do butterfly.”

“We we know that risk factors include obesity. As a former gym owner, I helped many lose weight and get healthy again.”

Some pointed out the pull-ups have been practiced by CrossFit aficionados, and Greene has previously made no secret of her CrossFit lifestyle or formerly owning a CrossFit-affiliated gym.

CrossFit itself has distanced itself from Greebe, telling Buzzfeed last month, “CrossFit supports respectful fact-based political dialogue to address our common challenges, and we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene.”

Greene’s video of her workout prompted thousands of comments. Although no-one disputes the benefits of exercise and maintaining a healthy weight, Greene’s workout was questioned by many.

One shared photos of a muscle-bound gay man who made headlines last year when he nearly died from Covid and subsequently shared photos of his weight loss.

When not posting bizarre workout videos, Greene has spent most of this week attacking the current administration’s efforts to get as many people as possible vaccinated and curb Covid transmission. She has attacked the “really disturbing” idea of vaccine passports as “Biden’s mark of the beast”.

Yesterday, Greene sponsored two new pieces of legislation. The first, the ‘Fire Fauci Act’ criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the pandemic and wants his salary to be reduced to $0 “until a new NIAID administration is confirmed by the Senate.”

The second piece of legislation, entitled the ‘We Will Not Comply Act’ seeks to bar businesses from discriminating against anyone for not having a Covid vaccine passport.

Oh, and when she wasn’t attacking Fauci and Covid passports, she was pledging her support for scandal-hit Rep. Matt Gaetz.