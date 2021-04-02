Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for sharing her “Covid-protection” workout

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) believes she has the answer to Covid… strenuous physical activity for all. Yesterday she shared a video of what she described as her “Covid protection”, along with the hashtag #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of her doing clean-and-press lifts and rather unusual pull-ups.

When people began to question her unorthodox pull-up method, the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker issued a further tweet of clarification, saying that, “Since this is trending: 1. Yes being healthy through training and lifestyle, I trust my immune system as my Covid protection. 2. For those confused on my pull-ups, these are called butterfly pull-ups. Sometimes I do strict and sometimes I do butterfly.”

“We we know that risk factors include obesity. As a former gym owner, I helped many lose weight and get healthy again.”

Some pointed out the pull-ups have been practiced by CrossFit aficionados, and Greene has previously made no secret of her CrossFit lifestyle or formerly owning a CrossFit-affiliated gym.

CrossFit itself has distanced itself from Greebe, telling Buzzfeed last month, “CrossFit supports respectful fact-based political dialogue to address our common challenges, and we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene.”

Greene’s video of her workout prompted thousands of comments. Although no-one disputes the benefits of exercise and maintaining a healthy weight, Greene’s workout was questioned by many.

So my 92-year-old grandmother should have done more weights and pull-ups, and Covid would not have killed her? Thanks for the brilliant advice Marjorie. — Sam (@Sam30746393) April 1, 2021

nice form u kinda look like a wild salmon trying to escape a grizzly bear — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) April 1, 2021

As a CrossFit affiliate owner for nearly a decade, please stop embarrassing those of us who know science & fitness go hand in hand. Also here is Crossfit’s guidelines on Covid. You know, the whole trust the science and use common sense thing https://t.co/SiWCjknusR — Michael Muscato (@michael_muscato) April 1, 2021

So, by implication, you’re saying that the more than half a million who died were just too lazy to live? That is disgusting but, since it’s coming from you, not surprising. — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) April 2, 2021

As a personal trainer… everything you did there was dangerous and not done correctly… you’re right, you don’t need to fear Covid, your workout will kill you. — Permission to Speak Freely M.S. Ed (@SpeakPermission) April 1, 2021

One shared photos of a muscle-bound gay man who made headlines last year when he nearly died from Covid and subsequently shared photos of his weight loss.

How many more squats should this guy have done to protect himself?

I mean, he clearly worked out a lot, but I guess it just wasn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/BQjwDNnpxv — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) April 1, 2021

When not posting bizarre workout videos, Greene has spent most of this week attacking the current administration’s efforts to get as many people as possible vaccinated and curb Covid transmission. She has attacked the “really disturbing” idea of vaccine passports as “Biden’s mark of the beast”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that a vaccine passport is “Biden’s Mark of the Beast” and that any company the requires one is engaging in “corporate communism.” pic.twitter.com/XtTvqw83tU — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 30, 2021

Yesterday, Greene sponsored two new pieces of legislation. The first, the ‘Fire Fauci Act’ criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the pandemic and wants his salary to be reduced to $0 “until a new NIAID administration is confirmed by the Senate.”

The second piece of legislation, entitled the ‘We Will Not Comply Act’ seeks to bar businesses from discriminating against anyone for not having a Covid vaccine passport.

Oh, and when she wasn’t attacking Fauci and Covid passports, she was pledging her support for scandal-hit Rep. Matt Gaetz.